(Sidney) -- Construction is finally set on upgrades to the Sidney School District's facilities.
Meeting in special session earlier this week, the Sidney School Board approved bid packages for the district's elementary and junior-senior high school expansion and renovation projects. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the board approved 15 of the 16 packages that came within the $10 million budget set by voters in the passage of a bond issue referendum last November. If all goes well, Hood says plans call for construction to begin at the junior-senior high school within the next 30-to-45 days.
"We're adding onto the junior-senior high," said Hood, "with the new band room, the CTE (addition), and the gymatorium. That doesn't really affect the school day. So, that can be done without affecting kids, per se, in the hallways--those kinds of things. So, that's what's going to be the first part of that. The next part of that will be the elementary addition and remodeling, which will probably start somewhere closer to summertime."
Overall, Hood and board members were pleased with the bidletting.
"Some were a little higher than we wanted, and some were lower than we wanted," he said. "But, Boyd Jones and Alley-Poyner Macchietto all felt the board should go ahead and approve those, based on their expertise in the business."
Board members rejected the bids for the general trades portion of the projects. Hood says plans call for rebidding that package. Under the current construction schedule, Hood says all work should be completed within the next year-to-18 months. But, like all projects, weather could play a factor in the progress. And, the superintendent believes COVID-19 was a factor in higher bids for some parts of the project. Hood adds work on upgrades to the district's football stadium and track won't take place until after the elementary and junior-senior high school projects are finished.