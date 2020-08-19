(Sidney) -- Sidney school officials are hoping potential contractors come through for some major renovation projects planned for the district's facilities.
Sidney's School Board heard an update on recent activities at its regular meeting earlier this week. Last November, voters approved a $10 million bond issue for a long list of projects, including renovation work at Sidney Elementary School, construction of a Career Technical Education addition at Sidney Junior-Senior High School, and upgrades to the district's football field and track, among others. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the district is crossing its fingers for successful bids on packages released in recent weeks.
"We bid our pre-engineered steel building--that was the first bid," said Hood. "The second bid was 21 bid packages through our construction management outfit, Boyd Jones. Then, we had two bid packages for our elementary--which was the mechanical and electrical--a week ago Thursday."
Still to come are bidlettings on other packages, including a general contractor package, and one connected to the stadium improvements.
"Actually, we have a general construction part of the elementary school," he said, "and that will be what we bid next. Once that gets done, the actual stadium renovation will be one of the final ones. Obviously, we want to make sure we have all the education things done before we do the stadium stuff."
Hood says it's hard to say whether COVID-19 will cause any further delays in the projects.
"I don't know the answer to that," said Hood. "We weren't able to have any contractor meetings like we wanted to. We ended up having some walkthroughs, and things that maybe we didn't have as big of a turnout for, or not--it's hard to say right now."
In other business Monday evening, the board approved a five-year renewal for the instructional support levy, which generates approximately $170,000 per year for the district's general fund.