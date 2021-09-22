(Sidney) -- Slowly but surely, construction work is coming closer to completion in the Sidney School District.
Earlier this week, the Sidney School Board approved a long list of change orders in association with projects at the junior-senior high school and the elementary school. Problems related to COVID-19--including lack of manpower and delayed deliveries of construction materials--slowed work, and postponed the school year's beginning by two weeks. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says so-called punchlist items are among the remaining construction tasks.
"We are still working on the gymantorium area," said Hood. "Hopefully, we'll be putting down the stage flooring yet this week. We are moving automotive from the present facility down by the stadium. We're slowly moving the tools and things into the automotive area, so hopefully, we'll have that here ready to go shortly. We're working on the welding part of that, as well.
"We are still finishing up the restroom in the special ed classroom at the junior-senior high school. Like I said, lots of things need to be repainted, touched up--those kind of things," he added.
At least portion of the elementary project is finished. Hood says students are occupying the recently-completed preschool addition.
"The parents that brought their kids in were very excited about the facility," he said. "It has its own entrance, so kids don't necessarily have to go through all the students now. Parents can drop off and pick up at a separate place--we think that's a great thing for them. Students are very happy with what's been done so far."
With the continuing punchlist items, Hood declined to specify a final completion date. Though work at the junior-senior high and elementary facilities is still pending, board members reviewed the latest plans for renovating the football stadium and track. Hood says an all-weather track is among the amenities planned for the stadium.
"The latest edition will be eight lanes straighaway," said Hood, "six lanes around. An all-weather track, irrigation of the field, new bleachers on one side--everybody will sit on the same side--and fencing options. We'll update the concession stand and restrooms. Then, our alternates will be a practice field, then an alternate to potentially move the little league field. If we do the practice field, then the little league field needs to be move--and there's an alternate for that."
Expanded parking is also part of the stadium renovation. You can hear the full interview with Tim Hood here: