(Sidney) -- At last--a major milestone is reached in the extensive facelift of the Sidney School District's facilities.
Ground was recently broken on construction of a new Career Technical Education addition to Sidney's Junior-Senior High School--just one portion of the district's renovation and expansion project. Voters approved a $10 million bond issue last November covering the CTE addition, plus improvements at Sidney Elementary School and improvements to the district's football and track facilities. Superintendent Tim Hood updated the Sidney School Board on the project at its regular meeting Monday evening. Tim Hood tells KMA News he's excited that work is finally underway.
"The site at the junior-senior high is fenced off," said Hood. "They're doing underground work, and there's dirt being moved. So, we're very excited right now."
Groundbreaking was set after the board approved 15 of the 16 bid packages for the project. Hood hopes for progress on other portions of the project in the next few months.
"We accepted quite a few of our bid packages," he said. "We're rebidding the general trade package sometime hopefully the second week in November. We're hoping to be able to do that. Then, sometime in January, we're going to do our stadium renovation bidletting."
Plans call for the entire project to be completed within the next year-to-18 months--weather and COVID-19 issues notwithstanding. Work on the sports facilities won't take place until the CTE additional and elementary school renovations are completed.