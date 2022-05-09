(Sidney) -- A vacant lot in downtown Sidney has found a new purpose--a gazebo park and electric charging station.
Sidney city officials and representatives from the Iowa West Foundation and Mid-American held a special groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new gazebo park in the northwest corner of the downtown square. Sidney Mayor Ken Brown says the city designated the area, which previously had housed a gas station, as a park due to the required testing on the gas tanks under ground not allowing for a new building. Brown says the park will include a 30-foot gazebo and benches and picnic tables--supporters of which hope will draw more people downtown.
"To shop in our downtown, to give our businesses an opportunity for them to come into them as well," said Brown. "It gives us a location because the only picnic table we have on the square right now is up next to the courthouse -- one little picnic table. So we're looking at a space to where we can actually have people come in and sit and relax."
Brown says the landscaping of the new park will match the rest of the downtown area.
On the north side of the park, Brown says Mid-American Energy will put in the charging station, coming at no cost to the city. He says the hope is to be on the "cutting-edge" as the demand for electric vehicles grows.
"We said 'well, we need to be in the forefront of this,'" said Brown. "When we said we were looking at putting car charging station, Mid-American reached out to us and said 'we would like to see if it's a possibility to bring one in."
Mid-American Project Developer Matt Ott says they reached out in hopes of placing a charging station in southwest Iowa, where the stations can be hard to come by. He says more and more companies continue to come out with their own electric vehicle, and sales continue to grow.
"It's almost exponentially now, we're seeing year-over-year increases," said Ott. "Ford has got their new Lightning out, Chevy and GMC have some new trucks."
Ott says the stations could also draw travelers from Interstate-29 to visit a more rural town. However, he adds there will need to be some infrastructure changes to accommodate the station.
"So we'll be upgrading the service, we'll be adding a new transformer," said Ott. "So we'll be changing out the poles, adding a new transformer, a little larger transformer, to handle the additional service needs."
Brown anticipates the laying of concrete for the gazebo will start later this week, with the gazebo expected to arrive in June. He says the hope is to have the structure and charging station up and running by rodeo week in August.