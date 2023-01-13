(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials are moving forward with a street improvement project.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Sidney City Council opened bids for its Clay Street Paving Reconstruction Project and approved a roughly $207,000 bid from Oldcastle Materials Midwest's Omni Engineering out of Omaha. A second bid came in from Grimes Asphalt and Paving at around $284,000. City Engineer Steve Perry tells KMA News the project will run from East Street to Division Street.
"The extent of the project is to come in and do some milling and asphalt overlay, and a little bit of concrete pavement repair," said Perry. "Some of the ADA sidewalks will be added as far as handicap access along Clay Street for that segment."
This was the second time the project had gone out for bids, with Oldcastle Materials Midwest submitting the lone bid for $211,000 in August. However, Perry says the most recent proposal came closer to where the city had budgeted for the project.
"This is a budgeted project that the city has been looking at and is part of their budget that will be approved here for this coming fiscal year, and it was budgeted right at $200,000 for the project," Perry explained. "The bid came in at $207,000 so we felt it was representative for the cost of the project."
He adds the company also has previous experiences working with the city. Perry says the project intends to prevent more extensive and costly damage.
"So that there's no further deterioration of the sub-grade or sub-base that's under that old asphalt street, and part of that is brick," he said. "So, we're going to utilize the brick surface and overlay that again. But portions of that are old, torn up asphalt that with a lack of maintenance there would cause the sub-grade or base layer of the asphalt surfacing itself to continue to deteriorate."
Perry says the hope is to have crews begin work in the spring with a target completion date of June 30th.
In related business, the council also discussed sending out a request for proposals regarding engineering services as Perry and his partner Jim Olmsted with Olmsted and Perry will soon be stepping out of the day-to-day operations of their company. However, Perry says they did help the city put together a summary of the services to look for.
"We've had some discussions with the mayor and council sort of regarding the services that they've been accustomed to over the last many years here," said Perry. "So, that they can get the same level of service from a new consultant that would come in."
Perry says his company has been providing engineering services to Sidney since the 1980s. The council instructed Mayor Ken Brown to go ahead and circulate the RFP.