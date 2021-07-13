(Sidney) -- Now that Sidney's new water tower has been erected, the old tower is coming down.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Sidney City Council accepted the bid of Iseler Demolition of Port Hope, Michigan for demolition of the city's former tower, which has stood next to the Sidney Rodeo Grounds for more than a century. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News preserving the existing structure for historical purposes posed too many difficulties to overcome.
"One of the big obstacles really is the lead paint on the water tower," said Johnson. "So, the cost to really restore it to appropriately and feasibility maintain it, or put it in some kind of condition where it can be memorialized, it's not feasible, and the challenges are kind of insurmountable."
Though a firm date for the tower's demolition isn't set, Johnson says it won't take place until after the Sidney Championship Rodeo next month.
"We're going to get through the putting online of the water system right now," he said. "We're waiting until, obviously, after the rodeo, because that's a significant project out there. We want to make sure everything's out of the way, make sure that we're mitigating any additional risk or disturbance to the community during our important celebration of the rodeo."
Johnson adds the company's bid of $57,300 may change in the city's favor, as demolition plans develop. Crews continue to troubleshoot other portions of the city's massive water improvement project. Plans call for running a pipeline inspection gauge--or "pig"--through transmission lines to ensure the system is providing clean drinking water.
"Our first concern is the safety of the water," said Johnson, "making sure the water is pure. The water is--it's just not getting up to our standards--which are very high--before it gets to the water treatment center. We want to make sure it is good. We want to make sure it is the purest to our best ability."
Johnson says the procedure is expected to delay the entire system's online implementation until late August, at the earliest.