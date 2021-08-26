(Sidney) -- The city of Sidney hopes to soon resolve a water runoff issue on one of the cities roadways.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Sidney City Council heard from the public for the second time on a storm sewer issue on Douglas Street. Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the drainage problem is on a steep hill near the laundromat.
"During an intense rain storm, what happens is the water flows fast down that hill, and it's not able to make the right turn down that road, and it overflows flowing down the hill," Johnson said. "This has created a run-off problem for the land owners on West St."
However, Johnson says the run-off of water hadn't always been an issue, as West St was unpaved and didn't have any families living in the area. He says this creates several issues.
"Years ago West St just used to be a dirt road with a ditch on both sides, and only fairly recently about 15 or 20 years ago, West St was paved," Johnson said. "Now there are homes down there, so the issue of erosion is more important to the city to address the issue."
Steve Mac Donald presented the issue to the council on August 9th, stating debris is getting washed onto people's lots.
"Every time we have a substantial rain event, which we had a couple weeks ago, it blows trash, water, and everything out on Doc Loman's lot," Mac Donald said. "I actually levelled that lot for him so he could put the baseball field out there. We have kids that play baseball out there, we have tag football, and this stuff is running right out on that field."
After hearing comments in the council meeting on August 9th, Johnson says the city engineer was able to look at the situation.
"The City Engineer, Steve Perry, brought forth a proposal for an 18-inch storm sewer drain that would be able to carry that water more efficiently during heavy rainfall events," Johnson said. "That would also allow more productive use of the land down at the bottom."
Johnson says this situation provides an example of why he and the council promote citizens raising concerns to collaborate and find solutions to problems in the city.
While this issue was discussed at a previous meeting, Johnson says this was the first with a potential solution, and adds more research and deliberation will continue to take place.