(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials have officially thrown their support behind establishing a new city clerk and administrator position.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council unanimously approved the third reading and adopted an ordinance establishing the new dual role. Since 2016, the last time the city had an administrator, the mayor has served in the administrative role. However, earlier this year, the city council had asked Mayor Ken Brown to step down as acting administrator due to tensions with the city clerk's office and a code of conduct violation. Earlier this month, the council also unanimously approved a motion of no confidence in the mayor and requested a voluntary resignation. Reading from the ordinance, Councilwoman Ann Travis outlined the general powers and duties of the position.
"The (administrator/clerk) shall administer the operating policies established by the council and make recommendations to the council for improvements to policies and procedures when deemed appropriate," said Travis. "The (administrator/clerk) shall supervise and coordinate the activities of city employees and departments, except the fire and police departments."
Additionally, the individual would supervise purchases of all supplies, materials, and equipment without prior approval of the council, so long as the price does not exceed $500. Additionally, Councilmember Don Benedict suggested a wage of $25 an hour, which was what the city budgeted for. However, City Attorney Bri Sorensen suggested advertising a range based on experience, which is typical practice. Benedict also suggested a special council meeting to interview the candidates.
"The council is responsible for the appointment of the administrator/clerk so I think we should have a special meeting with the entire council and the potential candidates for hire," said Benedict. "The council I believe should be the ones to interview them and decide."
Sorensen added that the candidates can request a closed session interview. City officials have previously stated continuity in a supervisor role as one of the reasons for establishing the dual position.
However, the approval came despite some pushback from at least two residents. Speaking before the council's vote, Martha Brown says there is a conflict of interest with the ordinance between Benedict and his wife, Brenda Benedict, who serves as the city's deputy clerk. She says that Brenda would report directly to him and other council members in the absence of the city administrator and clerk.
"No matter how a person denies it or what their stated intentions are, (Benedict's) judgement and decisions are going to be clouded by the relationships to the city clerk and two of the city employees," said Brown. "I realize one is a seasonal employee, but one of them is a permanent employee."
Brown also stated she was concerned with Benedict's input on the discussion and previous votes on the issue, believing he should have abstained regarding the potential conflict of interest. Speaking during public comment at the end of the meeting, Sidney resident Joseph Eberly expressed concerns over the decision more or less being made based on a personnel issue. He feels the city has made a permanent decision for a short-term problem and expanded an already busy city clerk job.
"On that role, you've now added managerial duties all because for the next five months, there is a personnel dispute and that seems short sighted to me," he said. "In five months, we may very well have a new mayor, but in five months, we will still have a role where the city administrator/clerk is going to be expected to do the role of the city clerk and that of managing all of the city employees."
Once the ordinance is published in their official paper and becomes law, the council plans to advertise for 10 days -- which Sorensen adds is the minimum requirement by the state's Veteran Preference law.
In other business, the council...
--Approved an agreement with CIT Sewer Solutions for cured in place point repair along Birch Street for $46,262.
--Approved $0.15 per kilowatt hour at the city's new charging stations along with a $1.00 service fee.
--Approved an agreement with JEO Consulting for the city hall repair project.
--Approved the year end transfers, a fee schedule, and requested city employee comp time carry over.