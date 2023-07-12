(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials are displeased with the current progress on a street re-pavement project in town.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council approved pay request no. 1 to Omni Engineering for just over $21,500 for the paving reconstruction project on Clay Street. The council accepted the company's nearly $207,000 bid earlier this year, including milling and asphalt overlay along the street and installing some ADA sidewalks. However, Councilwoman Anne Travis aired concerns about the subcontractor for the concrete work on the sidewalks.
"The subcontractor came in and did not check where the gas lines were running and started digging," said Travis. "He found a gas line probably six to nine inches below ground--I didn't measure it with a ruler--but maybe it's 10 (inches). He did not stop digging and continued to trench the sidewalk more."
Travis says it has been over three weeks since the incident, and the gas company has yet to come in to assess the situation. She also feels Mayor Ken Brown, who is the acting city administrator, needs to do more to address the issue. She adds that recent rains have also worsened the conditions of the holes dug by the subcontractor.
"It's a fiasco," she said. "We're paying $21,000 for two mudholes and when you go down the street, on one corner it's not bad, but on another corner if (a car) goes off the curb, they're going to rip their tires right off the wheels."
Brown says he has reached out to former City Engineer Steve Perry, who is overseeing the project, multiple times on the issue. Councilman Justin Shirley says the mudholes have also become a safety hazard for pedestrians and vehicles on the street.
"I just ran up that street today and the rain has caused that hole to become about five feet deep I'd imagine--and I can't imagine the property owners are very happy that that is there," said Shirley. "Let alone, it's a safety standard for anybody. If a car runs into that its a bad deal or somebody on their bike or whatever."
Shirley recommended placing barricades or snow fencing around the holes to provide protection. Travis made the motion to approve the pay request with the stipulation to send a letter to the project manager and have him look into the current situation. Travis also feels the city shouldn't have to pay for the repairs to fix the problem, which Brown adds should not be the case per their contract with Omni Engineering.