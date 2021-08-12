(Sidney) -- The Sidney council approved the use of a local, grassroots fund to improve the local city park.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney city council approved the use of Community Betterment funds to purchase rubber mulch for the local playground and park. Mayor Peter Johnson says this is one of the first projects put forward by the recently appointed park board.
"What they identified was a need for refreshed mulch under the playground equipment at the park," Johnson said. "Upon investigation, our park board recommended rubber mulch so that it lasts for years longer, (and) we found a good vendor here with a color guarantee, you know we don't want anything fading on us or anything like that."
Mulch Direct is the company whose bid the council decided on as it was the only one with a color guarantee. The project is estimated to cost just over $12,000, however, Johnson says the new rubber mulch will serve multiple purposes for the park.
"Not only will this improve the aesthetics, and defer some of those maintenance costs that rack up when you mulch annually, but also child safety is important and a priority for us at our city park," Johnson said. "Making sure that the rubber surface that we have at the city park can avoid injury and make sure we have the safest environment out there for the children that use it."
Parks are just one of the things that Johnson says the Community Betterment funds can serve.
"It's a very versatile funding source, you know different things like community beautification, art projects, or different things like that, it is what is says, 'community betterment,'" Johnson said. "What are those things in the community that really improve life, what are those things in the community that someone from out of town drives by and says, this is a community that I want to live in."
With the funds coming from community members getting involved, Johnson says he and the board are excited to begin the project.
"This is really a grassroots project that was citizens getting involved, and I encourage citizens and residents of Sidney to get involved in that way, and let us know when you identify a need," Johnson said. "We can only see so much as five council members and a mayor, so it's exciting to get new people involved.
The council and park board hope to purchase and begin replacing the mulch at the city park as soon as possible.