(Sidney) -- It was a technology-filled night for the Sidney council on Monday and a local internet services provider will have the opportunity to continue providing their services to the Sidney community.
Meeting in regular session, the Sidney city council approved a lease agreement with BitWind, LLC to reserve a spot on top the new water tower. Mayor Peter Johnson, in an interview following the meeting, says BitWind has been a company providing a much needed infrastructure project for the people of Sidney.
"BitWind is a local company started here in Sidney by Jamie Nennemann, and we are excited to see the progress of his business," Johnson said. "For years he's been supplying high quality internet services to people in Sidney who are in difficult situations where they can't access it. He operates internet aerially from the water tower, and he asked permission to take his services to the new water tower which gives him 35 feet of additional height."
Johnson says the extra height will give Nennemann the ability to extend the range of his services to those who might need it even more.
"This will enable him to deliver services to not only people in the city, who are maybe in a difficult spot where they aren't served by traditional places, but also serve the people around Sidney," Johnson said. "You know our jurisdiction is inside the city limits, but we can't forget those people who are a part of the community who are just outside city limit."
When the council became concerned with the amount of people who may want to claim a spot on top of the water tower, Nennemann said the number isn't as high as they might think.
"It's probably less that it used to be, for instance the old water tower used to have Chat Mobility on it, (but) Chat Mobility built their own tower," Nennemann said. "I think those days of maybe having a cellular provider coming in and dropping some stuff on your tower probably is past. They like to have their own thing, they got the pockets for building their own tower and not having to deal with anything else."
In the meeting, Johnson said as of right now, there haven't been any other companies looking to claim a spot on top of the new tower.
Currently Nennemann provides service to 44 customers in the Sidney area off of the old water tower with 20 of those being in town including four businesses. While a spot has been granted on the new tower to Nennemann and his company, the actual dollar figure that he will pay monthly to the city, has yet to be determined.
The council also heard a presentation from Midwest Data Center to provide fiber-to-the-home in the city. Johnson says these presentations and agreements are part of an "all of the above" approach to addressing recent infrastructure needs in the community.