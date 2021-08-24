(Sidney) -- The city of Sidney will be down an ambulance for the time being as repairs are set to begin in the near future.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council approved the repairs of one of the city Fire Departments ambulances. Fire Chief, Craig Marshall, in his monthly report addressed the need for repairs or the purchase of a new ambulance. Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News one of the city's ambulances has unfortunately broken down. However, Johnson says the situation did not hinder first responders abilities to provide care.
"Luckily they were in a situation where it did not effect patient care at all, our department staff are extremely professional and extremely experienced individuals that are able to provide high quality care in a variety of circumstances," Johnson said. "Luckily, even with a broken down ambulance, they were able to not have any disruption in care for the individual."
Johnson says the break down was the result of a nearly 13-year-long process after the city fell off a rotation of replacing ambulances. He added the break down brings the council to a crossroads of whether to fix the old or dig into the pocketbook and purchase a new one.
Ultimately, Johnson says the council decided, for at least the interim, to repair the current ambulance.
"We think we can get a few more years on it, but this is a result of a 13-year process," Johnson said. "Before 2008, the ambulances were running on a five-year schedule, so that I believe after 10 years, the ambulances were turned around and they were able to sell those ambulances for money and get replacements on a schedule."
Johnson says while repairs are absolutely necessary, the incident brings a hefty, specifically unexpected price tag.
"The ambulance right now would require a full engine replacement, and that would come at a conservative estimate of $21,000, which is a hefty sum to come up with as an unexpected sum," Johnson said. "But it's something that needs to be done, it's needs to be done right, (and) it needs to be done quick. This could be done in as quick as three months."
In the bigger picture, Johnson says the incident is a harsh reminder to the council to constantly be investing in the tools necessary for employees to provide quality and adequate services. He hopes the city can quickly find a way to get back into the rotation of replacing ambulances.
"How do we properly equip our emergency personnel, and get on a consistent program where we can budget annually for the purchase of a new ambulance at regular intervals to avoid disruptions in patient care," Johnson said.
Johnson says the economic crisis in 2008 resulted in the city falling of the wagon in terms of sticking to the five and 10-year rotations for the ambulances.