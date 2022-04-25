(Sidney) -- In hopes of boosting recruitment at the city pool, Sidney officials have approved a new incentive for lifeguards.
At a workshop meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council approved a pair of incentives for lifeguards at the city pool--a base salary for returning guards of $10 plus $0.25 for each year returning and a $100 payment to offset the costs of the lifeguarding certification upon a "successful season." Councilman Don Benedict says that the $0.25 is a familiar incentive. But, the new $100 payment would require the guard to receive a "positive performance review," and complete 200 hours of service in a season.
"If it was evenly split, it'd be around 30 days so we wanted a little leeway in there and came up with 200 hours," said Benedict. "That would even give them five days for vacation or sports or whatever so that would be part of the 'successful year.'"
Deputy Clerk Brenda Benedict says the pool manager will conduct the performance review at the end of the pool season.
"We just have a form for the manager to fill out basically just saying, 'did they come to work, should we hire them next year,'--simple questions," Brenda Benedict said.
She says the pool typically requires 10 lifeguards to function but did manage with just eight in 2021. However, there were several days with just one guard on duty. Additionally, Brenda Benedict says one applicant has applied for the pool manager position, while three have shown interest in the two assistant manager openings.
After his initial motion failed to receive a second, Don Benedict fears with the current situation, the pool would not be able to open for its anticipated late-May opening, if at all.
"I don't know why there isn't a second, because we're going to have problems getting lifeguards if we don't do something," said Don Benedict. "And you're also very in danger of not opening the pool."
Councilman Drew LeMaster also questioned whether the Hamburg city pool had been contacted about sharing a pool manager and guards. However, Brenda Benedict says Hamburg is also currently looking for a new manager and has not had talks of sharing.
Sidney resident Brandon Morgan, who lives on Main Street, spoke during the meeting's public comment period. While he feels the council is "on the right track," he hopes they will look harder into what incentives and pay the city could offer to staff the pool adequately.
"I think it does a detriment to our community to not staff that properly and to not have that open for the youth in this community," said Morgan. "I think we have a good chance when you look at the pay of those lifeguards, and we didn't discuss what the manager makes, but I think it will do the community really good to have a good person in there to monitor that."
The council also approved Mayor Ken Brown to conduct interviews with the candidates for the pool manager position and two assistant manager positions, then provide recommendations at the next council meeting.
In other business, the council...
--Approved appointing Judy Braunschweig to the Low Rent Housing Board.
--Approved the selling of a swing set from the city owned property of 909 Indiana for $5.
--Approved pay request no. 14 to Building Crafts, Inc. in the amount of $7,350.08 for the Water Treatment Plant.
--Tabled the purchase of five pet waste stations.