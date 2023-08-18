(Sidney) -- Sidney officials have backed an improvement to the city park's basketball court.
During its regular Meeting Monday, the Sidney City Council approved the purchase of a Mega Slam Hoops fixed-height basketball hoop with a tempered glass backboard for $2,299. Park Board President Kala Clark also presented two other options, including a Goalrilla FT72 for up to nearly $2,500 and a Dominator Premium Inground Basketball hoop for almost $2,600. While the Mega Slam Hoops option isn't height adjustable, Clark says it does provide some amenities to prevent damage from dunking or hanging on the rim.
"It comes with backboard padding--it's a full pad--and the rim pivots so if somebody was hanging on it, it wouldn't damage it," Clark. "The warranty says that it also covers dunking and hanging from (the hoop) and it has a similar installation to the first one and I'm no expert on installing basketball hoops by any means, but it looks fairly simple."
She adds that a few individuals have volunteered to install the hoop and donate the concrete for the base under the hoop. Clark said the same company also could offer the stencil kit and paint for the lines on the half-court setup at the park.
However, during the meeting's public comment period, Martha Brown suggested looking into the condition of the concrete pad before installing the new equipment and lines.
"My suggestion would be that if there's something wrong with the pad that we might want to look at getting that ready also, so we're not putting a new basketball hoop where there's thing like grass and stuff coming out," said Brown. "I didn't look out there, but it's just a thought."
Councilman Don Benedict felt the condition of the concrete was adequate. However, while acknowledging the need to replace the current equipment, Councilman Justin Shirley agreed they should assess the concrete pad's condition.
"The hoop we have in the park right now is not in great shape," said Shirley. "But, to Martha (Brown's) comment, I think that we probably do need to do an assessment of the quality of the pad, because if we need to do something at the same time, now would be the time to do it. You'd hate to paint lines on something that needs fixed up."
While he didn't have dollar figures on hand, Mayor Ken Brown also suggested looking into their options for installing a multi-purpose surface on the court.
"I have looked at some sports courts and most of them are a 'pour-on' type deal," he said. "We're talking about something that's going to make it look a lot nicer and safer for the people that are playing out there."
However, Clark noted that if they pursue a multi-purpose surface, they would likely need to redo or remove the concrete underneath and ensure a flat surface for the material. Shirley made a motion to table action on the stencil kit and paint with the stipulation they bring it back for discussion at their next regular meeting after researching the condition of the concrete and their options for a multi-purpose surface.