(Sidney) -- Sidney officials continue to explore the proposed development of vacant space into a new city park.
Recently, the Sidney City Council approved the resolution to allocate community betterment funding for development of space located at 501 and 505 Filmore Street. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News Councilman Ken Brown is spearheading the drive to place the park at the site of a former gas station in the northwest quadrant of the city's square.
"If you remember, that piece of ground used to be a gas station," said Johnson. "If you've been around Sidney for years, you remember the old gas station there. Because there was an old gas station there, that really limits what can happen on that land. There needs to be access for the test wells for the contamination that's below ground, and there cannot be a project with significant excavation at this time, or in the forceable future."
Johnson says the proposed park would provide a location for residents to congregate and relax, and to add to the square's appearance.
"I know that if you've been through Sidney the last 20 years," he said, "you know that's been just a vacant lot there, on some prime property that's driven by quite a bit. So, this gives an opportunity to really kind of polish that side of the square."
Brown originally requested $50,000 in betterment funding for the project. Johnson says the city's allocation will serve as a local match for future grant allocations.
"What that does is it allows to apply for grants that require a match," said Johnson. "So, there are a couple of grants that council member Brown has sought out that would require a 50% match. So, we're looking at doubling the potential initial investment in that park by putting some of this money down as a match, so that we can take advantage of those grants, and lessen the impact on the city budget for it."
Johnson expects the city to seek funding from several sources for the park project.