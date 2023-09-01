(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials have backed a financial contribution to assist in replacing the system that sets off the town's warning siren.
During its regular meeting this week, the Sidney City Council unanimously approved spending just over $8,200 towards the larger over $45,000 county-wide project. The action came after a discussion with Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope along with Sidney Fire Chief and Fremont County Supervisor Dustin Sheldon. Currently, Aistrope says the city's siren at the fire station is flipped by a dispatcher at the old sheriff's office building in case of an emergency or extreme weather event. But, due to other software updates within his office, Aistrope says they also need to bring the siren tripping mechanisms up to date.
"We updated our radios a few years ago and went to the state system which is a lot more dependable," Aistrope. "But, now, in order to continue to trip your sirens, you would have to update your siren stuff (system)."
Other cities included in the project are Tabor, Imogene, and Hamburg. Aistrope strongly urged the council to consider the software update to allow for a more efficient siren-triggering process.
"If we choose not do that, then if falls back on to Dustin (Sheldon) and them to set it off in an emergency," he said. "During that time, those guys are busy and they really don't have time to do it. So, I think it's something that you ought to look at."
Sheldon adds that the software update would eliminate the need for the old sheriff's office building and likely allow the facility to return to the tax rolls.
"Right now the simulcast goes from the sheriff's office to the old sheriff's office where they have their switchboard, or peeper, and then goes to the siren at the fire station," said Sheldon. "With the new thing that's coming in right now, it'll go from the sheriff's office to the siren at the fire station--it eliminates that step in the process."
While supporting the financial contribution, Councilwoman Anne Travis wished they had known about the siren needing to be replaced sooner so they could have included the improvement efforts in their hazard mitigation plan required to be submitted to the state.