(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials have backed a contract to improve the city's sewer system.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council approved the five-year sewer maintenance agreement with CIT Sewer Solutions, primarily for the flushing and camera work on the city's sewer lines. Water Superintendent Chris Sokolowski says CIT has recently worked on sewer repairs for the city. But, they have been utilizing data, flushing, and camera work from Utility Services in Omaha. However, as they worked on those sewer repairs around Clay, Division, and Birch Streets, Sokolowski says they have struggled to find all the issues with the sewer lines.
"We had used the data from Utility Services in Omaha to get these repairs fixed and we did run into a couple discrepancies where they were not able to find where all the breaks were based off the information we got from Utility Services," said Sokolowski. "So, what I'm asking is to use CIT for flushing and (camera work), so that the same company cleaning and (doing camera work) on the mains is also fixing them."
Despite the contract with CIT, he adds that Utility Services would still handle emergencies due to their proximity to town. The contract stipulates it would be for a minimum of $5,000 worth of work each year. However, Sokolowski says the five-year agreement also locks in the rates for their various services. He adds that cleaning and camera work of the sewer lines is greatly needed.
"These mains, we have no information of them being cleaned or anything for over 12 years--we're needing to redo the entire town if I'm being quite honest and that's why we're going into Maple and Filmore and once that's done there's plenty more to do after that," Sokolowski explained. "They haven't been done in years and we need to know the conditions, that they're not leaking out or bringing in infiltration and causing us more problems at the lagoon."
Sokolowski noted that the city had also previously budgeted $8,000 a year for similar work. Moving forward, Sokolowski says they could also get the sewer lines on a rotation for regular flushing and camera work.
"The question will be the timing and the cost," he said. "Say you want to split (the city) into four quadrants, that cost may be too much so it may end up being eight quadrants and doing one quadrant every year."
While the contract would be a slight uptick to $2.00 per foot of flushing and camera work from Utility Services' $1.70 per foot, he adds that the information gathering and sharing process should be more straightforward.
"Flushing a sewer main is flushing a sewer main and running a camera is running a camera," said Sokolowski. "But, a lot of the quality comes from making sure that they gather all that information and are able to present it to us and for us to be able to understand that. There was some lapse in that between Utility (Services) and CIT when trying to fix our problems."
In other business, the council...
--Approved a resolution overriding Mayor Ken Brown's veto of a new security camera and video policy for the city and unanimously approved the policy.
--Approved the purchase of a basketball hoop and the necessary installation supplies for $2,229 for the city park.
--Approved a $15,195 bid from Ferguson Waterworks to finish the installation of just under 100 water meters in the city.
--Approved the Paya contract for the Banyon online pay portal for city residents.
--Approved purchasing stain and supplies for just over $940 and the renting of a scissor lift at $100 a day to stain and seal the gazebo and surrounding concrete.