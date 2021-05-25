(Sidney) -- More action associated with Sidney's long running water improvement project took place Monday night.
Meeting in regular session, the Sidney City Council approved a resolution authorizing a loan agreement totaling more than $4.2 million in taxable water revenue notes. Coupled with previously-awarded USDA grant money, the loan will help finance the project's various components, including construction of new water wells, a new water treatment plant, new transmission mains and the erection of a new water tower next to the existing, century-old structure. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the council capitalized on low interest rates with the financing steps.
"Really luckily at the right time," said Johnson, "we were able to get really great rates--1 3/8th % on one loan, 1.25% on another. But, we have closed the grant part of the project at this point, and we'll be financing the rest."
Johnson says he was pleased with the loan rates secured.
"We were in a position where we had to take out the debt, because it was a project the city had to do," he said. "This project will pay dividends for the city for years to come. And, to be able to do that with longterm debt at a great rate is something that is a huge, huge benefit to the community."
The mayor reports progress on construction of the new water treatment plant and water tower.
"If you drive into Sidney," said Johnson, "you'll see that the water treatment facility is almost done and online. You'll see that the water tower is being put together. It's about to go up here soon. Luckily, we've had some good weather, good other conditions and other factors to keep us on-line, and keep us going on it."
Johnson says the city will have two water towers up during the Sidney Championship Rodeo August 3rd-6th. Bidletting for the existing tower's demolition is expected later this summer, following the rodeo.