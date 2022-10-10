(Sidney) -- A water meter replacement project in Sidney is nearing completion.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council received an update from City Engineer Steve Perry on the city's water meter installation project and approved two pay requests amounting to over $170,000 and by a 3-1 vote a change order, including a reduction of $33,800 to Ferguson Waterworks LLC. The project is one of the final steps in a multi-year overhaul of the city's water system. Perry says 448 water meters have been replaced. However, the price reduction comes as some of the meters have presented issues.
"We have an accounting of 535 that we have within our system," said Perry. "Some of these couldn't be changed out because we found out they were larger meters than the three-quarter we were replacing. So, some of them were larger meters, some of them were not accessible -- the pit itself is too deep -- and it would require some additional work to do that."
He says the project was initially bid at a "per meter replacement" price for 550 meters, thus the need to reduce the total cost for the project to roughly $172,000 from an original $205,000. However, Perry adds that the change order also takes into account an additional $1,400 for "excessive digging" on some of the replaced meters.
Additionally, Perry says in two weeks, the city will be at the five-year time limit to utilize grant and loan money acquired through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to assist in financing the water system project. Perry says closing out the water meter project is imperative to ensure the city receives the federal grant money, hence the two pay requests.
"Originally, we had talked about it being a part of it, then we had taken it out, and then we had realized there was some grant money that needed to be leveraged or used," Perry explained. "Of course if we didn't use the grant money, we were going to lose it. So, where we're at here today (Monday), is by closing out the project with Ferguson, the USDA side of it, we're able to leverage all of the grant money."
However, Councilwoman Anne Travis, who cast the lone dissenting vote on the change order, says she would have liked to have seen all of the meters replaced under the grant money.
"When we let out the contract, it was for all of our meters -- Ferguson knew at that time the condition of our town," said Travis. "We're probably no different than any other town in having meters that were put in the 1950s, and I don't understand why we're stopping now, because the last meter's are (Ferguson's) responsibility."
However, Perry adds Ferguson intends to continue to work on and replace the remaining meters on a separate contract. But, with the timing and project exceeding the grant amount, Perry says it was best to close off the current contract to secure the remaining USDA funding.
"So going forward, now we know which ones need to be done, that there's going to be some larger meters, and there are some meters that you just physically can't get down in there," he said. "So, some of those would be deemed kind of above and beyond the scope of work from when we put that out for bid."
Perry says the remaining costs would have to come out of the city budget and should be around the $33,000 deducted from the contract, which was the original plan before there was leftover grant money to utilize.
In other business, the council...
--Approved a comprehensive plan "Vision 2040" for the city of Sidney
--Held a public hearing and approved a resolution to make an application for the CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Planning Program
--Approved selling six manholes to the city of Hamburg
--Appointed members of the Low Rent Housing Commission
--A resolution setting the salaries for appointed officials and employees of the city for fiscal year 2022-23
--Approved compiling a scrap metal pile for the upcoming Clean Up Days
--Approved an LED lighting upgrade proposal within city buildings for roughly $18,000.
--Approved an agreement between the city of Sidney and Joyce A. Moseley.