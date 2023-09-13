(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials continue to look into pursuing franchise fees on gas and electric services.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council unanimously approved continuing discussions with Mid-American Energy and Black Hills Energy to formulate the fee percentage and to use the broad language provided by Mid-American in a required revenue purpose statement. The fee, which can range from 1-to-5%, would be part of the 25-year franchise agreements with the two utility companies--which primarily allow the businesses to use the city's right of way for their services. Councilman Don Benedict says he proposed the council look into the fees as the Iowa Legislature is expected to continue to look into revising local option sales tax.
"There's some uncertainty there and with the property tax reform, I believe the city needs to come up with a plan," said Benedict. "We have roads that need taken care of and this has been an issue for quite some time. The city hall, we're having to do repairs on it, and I believe there was a proposal to fix it or look at it quite some time ago."
If city officials implement the franchise fee, it would replace the current 1% local option sales tax collected on gas and electrical services. During a presentation late last month, officials with Mid-American and Black Hills said the fees would generate annually between $7,200 to $36,000 and $4,500 to $22,600, respectively, depending on the fee percentage.
The city would also be required to hold a public hearing for and adopt a revenue purpose statement regarding the revenues collected by the fee. Benedict says he was provided an example statement from Mid-American that listed several broad categories.
"Public safety, and that would include the equipping of fire, police, emergency services, sanitation, street, and civil defense departments," Benedict listed. "Property tax relief in the establishment, construction, re-construction or repair of equipping, remodeling, or extensions of public works, public utilities, and public transportation systems. Then there's construction, re-construction, or repair of streets, highways, bridges, or sidewalks."
City Attorney Bri Sorensen says the council could adjust the funding allocations as broad or narrow as they prefer. Local resident Martha Brown noted that while the fee is technically charged against Mid-American or Black Hills, the difference is typically passed onto the consumer on their monthly utility bill. Councilman Ken Myers noted the impact would be based on a person's utility bill and added that the revenues could be one way to help finance several infrastructure improvements.
"If you have a $100 bill and it's 1%, that's a dollar, and if it's 5% it's $5--so it's a perspective on how big your bill is as to how it hits you," said Myers. "But, in the big picture of things, what we're talking about is giving us a little flexibility. This is not going to rebuild a road, but it might help us put in the culvert or the other piece that we need to figure into these things."
Benedict added he would be willing to work with Mid-American and Black Hills representatives to formulate a draft revenue purpose statement and present it to the council at its next meeting.