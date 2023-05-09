(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials are considering how to address parking concerns on the downtown square.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Sidney City Council discussed with several city residents and business owners possible parking limitations on the outer portions of the downtown square after Mayor Ken Brown said some businesses had expressed concerns over vehicles sitting in front of their buildings for extended periods. Councilman Don Benedict says the city code does allow a business to request 30-minute parking in certain spots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. However, it does not specify how many spots they can request. Despite the drawbacks, Councilman Ken Myers believes one element they should keep moving forward is allowing a business to request at least one spot to be reserved and have a sign posted for limited parking.
"So if somebody doesn't want it, there's nothing that says it has to change," said Myers. "And if there's a need, and I could see a couple places where there is a need for somebody to be able to reach that business during the day, maybe they need a parking spot -- but not a whole stretch of them."
Additionally, with no city police officers, Brown says the ordinance has been challenging to enforce. Since the Iowa Supreme Court no longer allows law enforcement to "chalk" tires to show a vehicle has been stationary for a significant amount of time, Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Wake says business owners taking photos of cars that have sat longer than 30 minutes would likely be the primary way to go.
"Photo enforcement is how they say to do it because you can't physically touch the vehicle to mark time, and then if we have that photographic evidence we can come by and see it parked there and come by 30 minutes later and see if its still parked there," Wake explained. "I know we've talked to the city before about issuing written citations because we don't have a way to do a written parking ticket with the system we use now through the state, so the city then could issue parking tickets."
Angie Ettleman, the current owner and pharmacy technician at Penn Drug Company, says she was one of the owners calling for some restrictions due to vehicles consistently filling up the spaces in front of the drugstore nearly all day for multiple weeks in a row.
"I have a lot of elderly, I have pregnant people, I have sick people, and I have people towing lots of children -- we have all kinds of people that need a little bit better access than walking across the street in the winter time or during a bad storm," said Ettleman. "Some people have breathing issues and some people can look perfectly healthy but they have to come to the drug store."
However, some residents in attendance expressed concerns over having any parking limits and just how often a Sheriff's deputy would be available to deal with a parking violation. Sidney resident and Fremont County Supervisor Dustin Sheldon cautioned the council about opening the door to having too many parking spots with strict parking regulations.
"If every business in town requested one parking spot or some one and some two, you're going to have over 50% of your parking spots on your square be 'less than 30 minute parking,'" said Sheldon. "People are going to be coming into town and looking around like 'I'm not sure where I'm suppose to park.' Is that really inviting or how you're wanting to market your town or your business, where they're afraid where to park or 'if I come there am I going to get a parking ticket."
Sheldon added the hassle of placing and maintaining signs, along with any court proceedings from citizens fighting tickets for parking violations, could become a more significant issue than the current crunch for space on the square. Councilmembers also floated changing the length of time requestable through the ordinance by either shortening it to 15 minutes for situations such as at Penn Drug, where older customers need quick access to the building, or to an hour to allow for people to visit multiple shops.
City Attorney Bri Sorensen encouraged the council to assess just how much additional parking regulations are needed on the square.
"And what is the plan for actually enforcing it, because we have our Sheriff's Office and they do a great job, but they're pulled in multiple directions," said Sorensen. "I would also caution the city in encouraging self policing, because that is a little kindling box that will likely ignite at some point so you've got be careful how you balance that."
Sorensen adds that requiring any parking permit for residents who live on the square would be tricky since most scenarios are privately owned parking lots versus Sidney's publicly owned parking spaces.
Additionally, Brown says he has also been approached about possibly re-lining the inside of the square, which currently includes a large amount of parallel parking, and shifting it to angle parking to allow for more spaces. However, the mayor says he would contact the Iowa DOT to see how feasible that switch could be. The council also agreed to have interested businesses contact the city about whether they would want restricted parking in front of their building before making any decisions on their ordinance.