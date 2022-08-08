(Sidney) -- Fremont County emergency management officials are calling on the city of Sidney to participate in a flood insurance program.
During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Sidney City Council received a brief presentation from Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius on the National Flood Insurance Program operated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Currently, the city does not participate in the program, which delivers insurance through a network of more than 50 insurance companies and the NFIP Direct. Contrary to popular belief, Crecelius says if the city received a significant amount of rainfall, several areas in Sidney would be prone to flooding.
"The last time I was here they had a goose-drownder up in northeast Iowa and there were places that had never flooded before that flooded due to the torrential rains," said Crecelius. "Well the courthouse sits on top of a hill doesn't it? If we get something like that here, West Street has a strong possibility of flooding and down just past Heritage Terrace where there used to be a flood ditch down there when my parents had their garden down there on the east side of that, that ditch isn't there anymore. So, that area could be prone to flooding."
He adds in his time with the county emergency management agency, Draper Drive has also been an issue multiple times in regards to flooding. However, he says participation in the program comes at no cost to the city.
"All it takes for you guys to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program is for you to apply to (The Department of Natural Resources) and FEMA, and do an ordinance," said Crecelius. "All you got to do is write an ordinance and put in some pre-requisites to any new building or anything like that."
Crecelius adds that participation has nothing to do with a possible raising of taxes and says with the city not participating in the program, FEMA and the DNR could withhold disaster funds from the whole town.
However, Crecelius explained participating in the program could ease the ability of homeowners to obtain flood insurance -- which can be hard to come by in standard home insurance.
"This makes them eligible to buy flood insurance if they want, okay, but if you're not participating and somebody wants to buy flood insurance, they can not do it through the NFIP program," said Crecelius. "The majority of homeowner's insurance does not cover flooding. I'm just saying that because there's a lot people who think we'll I've got insurance -- it's covered -- well, no, it does not cover flooding."
Crecelius encouraged the council to look further into the program to provide the benefits for its citizens in the case of a disaster.
"This would be a benefit to some people within the city's limits, and you're job is to take care of the people in the city's limits," said Crecelius. "Actually, Sidney is the only town in Fremont County, the last time I checked, that was not participating in the NFIP program."
Sidney Mayor Ken Brown says he has received the necessary documents to get the ball rolling on the city participating in the NFIP program, including the application and a sample ordinance.
In other business the council...
--Received an update from City Engineer Steve Perry on the water system improvements project including final steps of water meter installment and a well project.
--Opened the lone bid from Oldcastle Materials Midwest for over $211,000 for the Clay Street Paving Project.
--Approved change order no. 1 for $1,200, pay request no. 1 for $20,018.40, and pay request no. 2 for $1,053,60 to Kerns Excavating Company for Douglas Street Storm Sewer Improvements.
--Approved pay request no. 2 for $1,596.95 to R and R Concrete for Gazebo Site Improvements.
--Approved hiring Joe Travis at $15 an hour for part-time employment as needed.