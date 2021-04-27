(Sidney) -- Sidney officials are looking at revitalizing a vacant lot on the city's square.
As part of a work session during its regular meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council held preliminary discussion on a proposed gazebo project. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson says the structure would be placed on vacant property in the square's northwest corner, or just west of the Sidney Post Office. Johnson says Councilman Ken Brown's proposal would help spruce up that location.
"That property has been vacant for some time," said Johnson. "It used to be a gas station, if everyone remembers. So, that kind of limits its possibility of development. It has been a vacant lot for some time, so some community members and council member Brown have been proposing a gazebo."
Though preliminary drawings have been developed, Johnson says exact cost estimates or a timeline for the project have yet to be established.
"Based on the size of the gazebo we want," he said, "we want something that people could host small events in, that people can do a variety of things with. With the size of the gazebo you're looking at, you're looking at around $70,000 for the gazebo. That doesn't include the surrounding concrete. So, it's a pretty significant project."
Johnson says the city welcomes public input on the project.
"We welcome any public comment," said Johnson. "We welcome any public feedback about that proposal. You can stop by City Hall, and get a copy of the plans or anything like that. Like I said, we welcome the feedback, and just a way of having one more reason to spend time on Sidney's square, and one more way to enjoy your time while you're in Sidney."
You can hear the full interview with Peter Johnson with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.