(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials are exploring ways to provide additional outdoor recreational opportunities.
During its regular workshop meeting Monday, the Sidney City Council discussed the Community Visioning Program through Iowa's Living Roadways. Sidney Mayor Ken Brown informed the council that the program -- a $2,000 cost to the city -- is intended to assist cities or towns in establishing trail systems throughout the surrounding community. Brown says the organization would provide most of the leg work in getting projects up and running.
"According to them, they provide all the drawings, the implementation, and the step by step plan to get the programs going and get the trails implemented," said Brown. "The money for the trails will be grants, but they will help us write the grants for it."
Brown says the return from the program could be up to $80,000 in investments. Regarding possible projects, Council member Anne Travis suggested utilizing old decommissioned railroad beds due to the good walking surface. But, she says she would reach out to the appropriate company to inquire about the current owner of the beds.
"What happened when they decommissioned the railroad, does the railroad still own the land or allow the farmer to use it," said Travis. "What is our law, because if the railroad still owns it, that might give us the right to use the bed for a walking trail."
Travis pointed out possibilities between Sidney and Randolph or north to Malvern. Council member Ken Myers added the railroad bed method has been common among other area trails.
Due to the application deadline approaching on September 1, Brown says the process could start as early as next month.
"So if we're interested in doing it I can get it put on the next agenda and we can get approval from the council to approve spending the money for it, and then they can help us start the process," said Brown. "There's a lot of trails we'd like to do around town, we'd like to do one around the entire town if possible."
After discussion, the council agreed to place the Community Visioning Program back on the agenda at its August 8 meeting for possible approval.