(Sidney) -- The city of Sidney is exploring whether to pursue the addition of electric car charging stations within city limits.
During a council workshop Monday night, the Sidney City Council had preliminary discussions of providing two electric vehicle charging stations within the city. In initial talks, Mayor Ken Brown says he has been advised to pursue both a fast-charging station and a slow charger to allow for multiple uses. Councilman Kenneth Myers adds that while electric vehicle demand may not be great yet in Sidney, commuters are generally beginning to switch over to electric.
"Every advertisement is an advertisement for an electric something or other, and it might take a little longer for us to convert," Myers said. "It's a bonus for anything we host that we have a little something to give those people who walk that other path. So I don't think we're going to get hurt by it in the long run."
Likewise, councilwoman Anne Travis says advertising the stations along prominent nearby highways and even Interstate-29 could draw commuters and travelers to Sidney.
"I would think it would be something to look in the future, because a lot of cars are not going to all electric," Travis said. "Signs would get them into Sidney, and they pay for it, it's not like we're providing them with free electricity."
Currently, the other nearest charging stations along or near Interstate-29 would be located in Nebraska City or further north in Plattsmouth and the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.
Brown says the current estimates he has been given would include about $5,000 per station for construction, with a yearly service fee of $300. However, he adds the construction of the stations could come from grant and community betterment funds.
Additionally, Myers says Mid-American Energy has also been working with other communities and businesses to install several electric charging stations across the county, which Brown says usually includes granting up to $1,500 to assist in the cost of construction.
However, while saying he isn't against the idea entirely, Councilman Don Benedict says he is hesitant given the little demand within the town itself.
"I'm more leaning away from that until more cars kind of catch on, because I don't know that there's a big need for that," Benedict said. "More information would probably help out on that decision."
Ultimately, the council agreed more information was needed, including the percentage the city would receive on the transactions at the stations and if the yearly fees would fluctuate based on use. Brown says he will continue to gather further information on the issue.
In other business, the council discussed nuisance properties within the city, traffic calming/control procedures, reviewed the city employee handbook and policies, reviewed City Council Rules and Procedures, and discussed a new gazebo, its concrete design, and landscaping.