(Sidney) -- Some Sidney residents want to convert a vacant downtown lot into a city park.
Preliminary discussion on the proposed project took place at this week's Sidney City Council meeting. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the city is considering using $50,000 in community betterment funds for the development of the park at 501 and 505 Filmore Street, located on the northwest side of the city's square. Johnson says the empty lot was the site of a former gas station.
"We've had a vacant lot since I was little," said Johnson. "There used to be an old gas station there back in the day. Because of the old gas station being there, the underground storage tanks present create the condition that negates the ability of there to be a permanent building there, or significant excavation on the site."
Johnson says the park project is connected to the proposed gazebo development discussed at previous council meetings.
"This goes back to the idea about the gazebo," he said, "about different landscaping to really tie that area into the square, itself, but also have a place for people to meet, people to host simple events or even take their lunch outside on a nice day, people to really enjoy the square--which is a great idea for a productive use for a property that is limited by its condition."
Johnson says Councilman Ken Brown is spearheading the proposal. He says other residents in town want something developed in the vacant lot.
"Many people in town want to see something done with the property to make sure it's not just, you know, a vacant lot," said Johnson. "On these old squares, you used to have all these old buildings. When those buildings come down, they kind of look like missing teeth. So, replacing it with something is great for the esthetics and usefulness of the square."
No decision was made at Monday's regular meeting. Johnson expects more discussion on the project at future meetings.