(Sidney) – Sidney officials are hoping to reopen two major public facilities by the end of the month.
Discussion at Monday night’s Sidney City Council meeting centered on the proposed reopening of the city’s outdoor pool. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News mechanical issues with the pool are being addressed, and lifeguards are reading to go. But, it’s still unknown when the pool’s 2020 season will begin.
“We had a few issues with pumps, and stuff,” said Johnson. “But, we got through it, and we’re looking forward to opening the pool hopefully in the next few weeks. We don’t have a solid date right now. But, we’d be looking towards reopening the pool in the next two weeks right now for lap swimming and private lessons. Hopefully, some restrictions are lifted, and we get more of a half-capacity limit from the governor, or something. But, we’re excited to get that up and running in Sidney, as well.”
When the pool finally opens, family and individual season passes will be available at a 20% discount, reflecting the lost time in the pool season. Johnson says family rates are set at $80, while an individual pass totals $40. Meanwhile, Johnson says Sidney City Hall continues to following the same COVID-19 restrictions as the Fremont County Courthouse in serving the public. The mayor says the small size of city offices is a big hurdle to clear before reopening City Hall entirely.
“Our office is set up a little awkwardly for social distancing at this time” he said. “But, we’re looking at the option of getting a Dutch door—a door that would open at the top, and stay closed at the bottom, so that people don’t have to go fully into the office, and then come out, because there’s just not a lot of room to room and navigate, and be able to maintain distance. And, putting in a window or a plastic shield at the desk is not necessarily the most feasible at this time. But, hopefully, a Dutch door will be a more feasible solution over the long term—something we could use permanently.”
Monday night’s meeting was the first in-person meeting for council members since mid-March. However, the mayor says the actual meeting took place at another location due to continuing social distancing standards.
“What we did was we had it out in the shop,” said the mayor. “It was a little warm, but we were able to conduct the meeting with social distancing—six feet apart. And, it was good to have members of the community concerned about city issues be able to come, be able to look us in the eye.”
Johnson says more discussion on reopening city hall and other facilities is expected at the next regular council meeting in two weeks.