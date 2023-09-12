(Sidney) -- Sidney residents aired comments for and against potential plans to build a multi-sport court near the fire station.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council heard from several residents during public comment regarding proposed plans for a multi-purpose court with funding from a potential Community Development grant at 909 Illinois Street. The discussion also came after the council earlier in the meeting removed the official agenda item by a 3-2 vote, with Councilwoman Anne Travis proposing a special meeting for the topic. Dustin Sheldon is the Sidney Fire Chief. During public comment, Sheldon expressed disappointment in removing the item from the agenda. He also noted that the vacant lot, currently owned by the city and the former location of the United Methodist Church, was initially donated to the fire department but deeded to the city to handle the demolition and eventually expand the fire department's facilities.
"When you've got something that could be used for infrastructure in the future that you already own and don't owe any money on, and then put something else on it that's in a bad location," he said, "when you go to improve that infrastructure later you have to buy and develop more property for it. That costs you money in the long run."
Sidney resident Martha Brown also presented news articles from the local paper and minutes from meetings in 2015, which indicated the city's interest in providing a new fire and rescue center on the property and encouraged the city to keep to its word. Sheldon added a building committee was also previously formed, including two council members. Steven Gamber has been a Sidney Volunteer Fire Department member since 2008. While not against providing updated recreational opportunities, Gamber says the fire department uses the lot for various purposes.
"We land helicopters on the pad to do training and we do a lot with that location and you're (the council) about to take that away," said Gamber. "During a high school football game and had a massive incident and needed mass response, the closest you're going to get is on the square to park for first responders. You're about to take away any possibility of training, parking, or any basic function of the fire department by putting this sports complex there."
Gamber feels the proposal would be better suited for the city park. Kala Clark is the Sidney Park Board President. Clark countered, saying the property is the most readily accessible in the portion of town they are required to propose the project due to income guidelines for the Iowa Economic Development Authority grant. Saying they have a "shovel ready" plan, Clark says the lot has been vacant for nearly a decade and adds they are just now receiving pushback on their proposal.
"I have even heard these people saying, with my own ears, that they would rather see this lot sit empty for another eight years rather than see it turn into a multi-sport court," said Clark. "There are currently no other formal development plans or actions for this property. Are we willing to risk losing a chance for a $1.7 million grant for this community because we can't come to an agreement and not see eye to eye?"
Clark adds they have also researched local well-being and residents' view of the town moving forward and obtained letters of support from the local school district and other youth sports groups to develop the lot next to the city gazebo. She noted other proposed locations, such as the city park, are not eligible for the grant, and the old sheriff's office location would require a large amount of demolition with some facilities still in use. Sidney resident Tracy Lovett feels that areas like the proposed court can snowball into more significant economic development.
"If we can get some little jewels in our community, people come in to our community they see it, they feel good when they look at the places in our town that we have taken pride in, they're going to want to live here," said Lovett. "Maybe down the line then we'll be able to bring in a little bit of industry, then down the line we can bring a little bit of housing in here. Once this starts, it snowballs and then we've got a taxbase and then we don't have to depend so much on grants."
Drew LeMaster is a former council member and also a former member of the fire department building committee. LeMaster says it's time for the city to find use for vacant lots, including the one on Illinois, even if it might not be to expand the fire department.
"Do we keep our word, yes, but are we getting things done," said LeMaster. "We also need to get something done so are we suppose to just leave that as a big grass field for people to park at or a big parking lot? We need to bring people in."
LeMaster adds there have also been talks of expanding the fire department to the north rather than across the street. No other action was taken by the council at the meeting.