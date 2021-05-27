(Sidney) -- Sidney officials are attempting to respond to issues surrounding a busy intersection in the community.
More discussion concerning the intersection of Main and Foote Streets took place at this week's Sidney City Council meeting. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News residents have been concerned about speeding vehicles in that vicinity--particularly since Main Street is a southern route out of town. Johnson says the concerns are two-fold.
"One is that this route has a lot of children on it," said Johnson. "Those children play out on their yards and streets, sometimes--which is a good problem to have. Another is that a petition came forward with 60 signatures of Sidney residents to address the problem."
Back in February, residents presented a petition to the council, calling for a four-way stop at that intersection in order to mitigate speeding issues from traffic heading south on Main Street. But, no action was taken after a study determined speeds and traffic counts didn't warrant a speed reduction or a stop sign in that location. Johnson says other possible solutions include installing speed bumps near the intersection in order to slow traffic and remind motorists of the 25 mph speed limit in that area. Another issue involves changing residents' perception of Main Street.
"The street used to be a highway heading out of town," he said. "Though the speed limit wasn't different, the perception of it being a highway, I'm sure people still think they can go a little bit faster. But, we want to work to start changing the perception of the road, so that it's safe, so that we avoid, you know, not only a collision with a pedestrian or a child, but a collision with another vehicle. We just know it would be too late if one of those happens, and we want to make sure we're proactive in responding to needs of the community as they're presented to us as a city council."
The mayor hopes a solution can be determined by this fall, or, as he says, "the sooner the better." He says the council wants to make sure it's making the best longterm solution for the city.