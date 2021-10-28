(Sidney) -- Sewer and drainage issues in Sidney continue to be brought before the city council.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Sidney City Council heard from two citizens regarding the city's drainage issues and a problem with the sewer system. Steve Meyer of Sidney presented a drainage problem on 14 Draper Drive. Meanwhile, Sam Caldwell of Sidney discussed sewer issues near 604 and 606 Birch Street. Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the drainage issue on Draper Drive is similar to the Douglas Street issue presented to the council earlier this month.
"It's a dead end cul-de-sac down a pretty steep hill, and as you can imagine a pretty steep hill causes a number of drainage issues for those owners," Johnson said. "Mr. Meyer's property is in a unique position on the south side of the road where the water jumps the curb into his driveway, and goes down his driveway."
While the city is always welcome to work with residents to find solutions to drainage issues, Johnson says there isn't always a perfect fix.
"You know we can't do everything as a city, and it will never be perfect, and heavy rain events are going to come with situations that aren't great for landowners," Johnson said. "However, the situations that we can avoid and the situations we are directly responsible for, we do need to address."
On the south side of town, on Birch Street, Johnson says the issue presented by Caldwell stems from a possible miscalculation during the construction of the sewer line.
"Unfortunately when that line was created and developed, it either has developed or was constructed with a low spot," Johnson said. "This low spot makes drainage not work as effectively as it should, and this has caused specific problems for Mr. Caldwell and neighbors of sewer backup."
Johnson says just southeast of Birth Street is the city lagoon and wastewater treatment plant. Therefore, all of the waste in the city flows under Birch Street.
Johnson says this isn't the first time the city has received complaints Caldwell, and the council took some measures a year ago to attempt to find a solution.
"We've got the cameras in there to be able to see what's going on down there, we treated for roots that were disturbing the lines, and we've also done some necessary repairs," Johnson said. "So we did that last time he came in with the same concerns."
While the council took no official action on the two items presented, Johnson says city engineer Steve Perry will begin collaborating with Meyer to find a solution. Meanwhile, the previous actions taken by the council to assist Caldwell will continue.