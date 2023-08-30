(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials could consider implementing franchise fees on its utility providers in the future.
During a workshop meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council heard a presentation from Mid-American Energy Franchise Manager Tyler Gartenberg and Black Hills Senior Community Affairs Manager Lynn Porter on a potential franchise fee with the two companies. The city currently has a franchise agreement with Mid-American that expires in 2026 and with Black Hills expiring in 2033--which primarily allow the utility companies to utilize the city right of way for their facilities. If the council chooses to implement franchise fees, Gartenberg says they would likely renew their agreement early, with the process typically taking a few months.
"First step in the process, I usually come and give a presentation about the franchise renewal process, kind of like what I'm doing now, and then after that presentation the council may or may not set the date of a public hearing," said Gartenberg. "Then, once the public hearing is set, I'll attend myself and answer any questions or address any concerns you guys might have. Then, after the public hearing, if there's no issues, the council will approve it."
He adds the process could take longer depending on the amount of debate over the franchise fees. Gartenberg adds the city would have the choice of implementing a fee ranging from 1% to 5% on either gas or electric utilities or both.
"So, 1% would be about $7,200 per year and then all the way up at 5% would be about $36,000 (annually)," he said. "We would make those payments to the city on a quarterly basis--so four times a year you would get a check."
However, he noted that if they do choose to implement a fee, they would not be able to collect the 1% local option sales tax currently placed on both utilities, adding if the city wanted to increase revenues, they would have to implement at least a 2% franchise fee. Gartenberg said the revenues could go towards various uses ranging from public safety to infrastructure improvements. While the L.O.S.T. revenue comes in every month, Porter added that the city would get all the revenues of a franchise fee, which is different for L.O.S.T.
"(The utility companies) collect it for you, then it gets sent to the county and the county has some big formula and then (the city) gets a portion of that," said Porter. "So, the upside of collecting a franchise fee is that you get 100% of that 1%."
While they could go back and add fees later, Gartenberg noted that they do ask the city to amend the agreement only once every two years. Meanwhile, Black Hills Energy estimates revenues between $4,500 and $22,600 based on the fee percentage. Porter adds that they would handle the franchise slightly differently from Mid-American, including a separate ordinance for the fee.
"We always put our franchise fees in a separate ordinance, so that if you do want to make a change after a couple of years, we don't have to open the whole franchise," Porter explained. "If you do want it inside the franchise, we can do that, but we usually keep it as a separate ordinance."
Porter adds the council could also choose how often they receive Black Hills franchise fee collections between monthly, quarterly, bi-annually, or annually. Councilman Don Benedict had asked Gartenberg for information on the franchise fees as uncertainty looms for the future of L.O.S.T. revenues. More discussion is expected at a future council meeting.