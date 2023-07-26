(Sidney) -- Sidney officials heard another report on the conditions of the city's roads.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Sidney City Council heard a street assessment draft report from Steve Windish and Rick Allely with Ulteig. Windish says the assessment covered the surface level of each city street and gave each road a grade based on its condition and need for repair. Overall, Windish says most of the city streets are doing their job, but he adds that they are beginning to show their age, and they graded most of the streets a C or worse.
"From what we can tell, the majority of the streets look like they're at least 30 years old and some of them are surely older than that," said Windish. "But, they're looking like they're 30 (years old) and 30 (years) for an asphalt road is about as far as it can go."
Windish says the most prominent issue is cracking along several street surfaces throughout the city and settlement spots over utilities that make the road rough to ride. Additionally, Windish says on several streets, the asphalt layer is lower than the gutter lip, preventing water from draining into the gutter and allowing it to get under the pavement.
"A wet subgrade is a soft subgrade and it doesn't work really well especially since you've got narrow streets," Windish explained. "You've got trucks, garbage trucks, and even regular cars driving on that soft edge and that's what it's breaking up a lot on the edge rather than closer to the middle--just because it's soft on the outside."
While they should be able to utilize patchwork or seal coat efforts to upgrade most of its streets, Windish says three roads are likely beyond repair and would be a complete reconstruction, including Main Street, Filmore Street, and Maple Street. However, Windish adds they would only know the complete picture of a reconstruction project once the city determines which roads they want to prioritize and they look below the road surface.
"We'll have to get a geo-tech firm to do some borings and usually what we do is bore maybe one or two a block and go down about five or 10 feet if its really bad to see what the pavement is made out of and then what the subsoils are made out of so we know what it would take to build a street that'll last," he said. "If we go concrete it could last 100 years on some of these streets and we would look at about 35 years for asphalt."
Windish says some dead-end roads do not currently have sewer and gutter, and at least four intersections need attention, including Nebraska and Cass, Nebraska and Filmore, Nebraska and Webster, and Clay and East Street. Allely adds they can also inspect the water and sewer lines under the road and potentially pair any replacement or repair needs into the project, which, along with geo-teching the streets, could also impact the city's priorities.
"Then all of a sudden, you might have a low B or C (level road) and it could rise to a priority," said Allely. "That's where that funding comes in, because lets say you had to go in and replace a water main and it was CDBG, or Community Development Block Grant, eligible. If you're tearing out the street at the same time, you might be able to use some of that funding along with your other road use tax and so forth."
As they continue to discuss the needs on the road, Allely says the city can establish a capital projects improvement plan to indicate when and how they plan to attack each street and then coordinate with groups like the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on the funding opportunities. Councilmembers Anne Travis and Justin Shirley plan to meet with Windish and Allely early next month to discuss the next steps and begin prioritizing potential road projects.