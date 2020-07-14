(Sidney) -- On schedule and on budget--those words are music to Sidney officials' ears regarding a major portion of the city's extensive water infrastructure renovation project.
Sidney's City Council Monday evening heard an update on all three phases of the project. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson says the council got some good news regarding the progress of the first phase--the installation of new transmission lines east of the community.
"Significant work has been done," said Johnson. "It's been done on schedule, and on budget. We're excited to see the progress just east of town. We're looking for the next step coming soon, but the transmission main work--digging and boring the holes under the highway--should be done here soon, in the next few weeks. We're excited to see the project, and like I said before, on schedule and on budget are things that I'm excited to hear."
Johnson says planning continues for the new water tower, next to the existing century-old structure. Johnson says the city recently agreed to memorialize the current tower's historical significance, in order to gain the Iowa Department of Natural Resource's approval.
"The Sidney water tower had been delayed previously because of its historical nature," he said. "Not so much that it was historical in of itself, because there were many water towers of that type during that time period. But, what makes ours special and different is the location near the Sidney Rodeo."
Weather permitting, Johnson says the preliminary construction work begins this coming winter.
"We expect that concrete will be poured for the foundation of the water tower hopefully this winter," said Johnson. "Now, that's weather dependent, and that would be a little bit ahead of schedule, but it's looking right that that it's a possibility. They could do some work over winter, and get that done before next spring."
Johnson says a similar timeline is in place for construction of the city's new wastewater treatment project, representing the project's third phase. You can hear the full interview with Peter Johnson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.