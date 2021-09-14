(Sidney) -- The long awaited water system improvement project in the city of Sidney has continued to hit a roadblock.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council approved a handful of change orders within the improvement project due to water quality still not meeting the city's standards. Change orders on the new water treatment plant, with Building Craft, Inc, the old water tower demolition with Iseler Demolition, and on the new 150,000 gallon elevated water tower all were approved in the form contract time extensions.
Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News this isn't a new issue as water quality in a line, and water transmission main, between the "raw water" wells and treatment plant hasn't been up to par.
"So we know the water, when it comes out, is good, but when it goes through the main to get to the water treatment center, it's still not passing the test," Johnson said. "We have very high standards for our drinking water in Sidney, we've always had good drinking water, and we want to be able to provide good drinking water in the future."
This isn't the first time the city has had to delay the final switch either, as quality issues have stemmed all the way from June. Plus, in early August, the council approved a similar run of change orders. Johnson says this is due to the high standard the city must hold for the new system.
"Our high standards are that we reach zeroes on contaminants and that's where we want to be, and we're not going to turn that water over until it's perfect and ready to go," Johnson said. "So we're doing a couple of change orders to just try to get those numbers which are good, but not perfect."
Currently, Johnson says the hope is to have the switch over from the old system, which the city is still currently using, to the new, by mid-October.
However, he adds if the quality still isn't where they like it, they don't intend to compromise quality over time.
"While we're excited for the change, that excitement, anticipation, and desire to get that done, is not prioritized over the quality of the drinking water," Johnson said. "Our priority is the water quality, even if that takes more time."
Along with the change orders, the council also approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Inc in the amount of $37,310 for the water treatment plant, and heard a Well Water Control Level Proposal from Rieschick Drilling Company in regards to the new wellfield and wells.