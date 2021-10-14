(Sidney) -- The city of Sidney held a pair of public hearings regarding children safety, and updating housing codes.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Sidney City Council held public hearings on "no parking" signage for Fletcher Street, and also for a policy update in the city's housing code. Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News, Fletcher Street runs along the North side of the Sidney Elementary School by the school playground. Johnson says the Sidney Community School District has approached the city about the safety of their elementary students.
"There's been an issue of parking, and having enough space for the buses to safely load and unload, get in and get out of their loading spaces on Fletcher Street," Johnson said. "So we want to amend an ordinance so that we can limit the abilities of people to park on both sides of Fletcher Street."
Johnson says the signage would run from West Street to Illinois Street.
However, Monday's action was the first step in the process of changing the ordinance, and Johnson says a second public hearing will be required.
"We look forward to another public hearing, the steps of changing an ordinance, I know will require another public hearing, but we'll be able to do that, and hopefully get it remedied as soon as possible," Johnson said.
The second reading of the proposed ordinance for "no parking" signage on Fletcher Street will be held on the council's next regular meeting, October 25th.
Also on the docket Monday evening, was a proposed ordinance updating the Housing Code for the city of Sidney.
"The proposed ordinance change updates Sidney's Housing Code to reflect what most cities in Iowa already reflect, so the statutory requirements of a building going up pretty much anywhere in Iowa already have to comply with these codes," Johnson said. "We wanted to update our ordinances to reflect in Sidney specifically, the codes that needed to be followed."
Johnson says ordinance change reflects Iowa Code, as well as the International Building Code.
The council also suspended the rules requiring an ordinance to be voted on for passage at two council meetings for the Housing Code ordinance. Johnson says this is common with certain types of ordinances.
"Being that it is procedural in nature, and really not doing an significant change, the council thought it was prudent to just go through the process and get that put into code without the two meetings required," Johnson said. "Because it's kind of a moot point, when it's already required of the buildings in town."
The council then approved the final passage of the Housing Code ordinance for the city of Sidney.