(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials are still at odds over an investigation being conducted by the mayor.
"I have been instructucted by my attorney not to saying anything," said Sidney Mayor Ken Brown. "You can refer to my attorney."
That was the phrase used several times by Sidney Mayor Ken Brown during Monday night's Sidney City Council meeting as council members inquired about the details of an "official investigation" and "official information request" being conducted and put forward by Brown. For several months, councilmembers and the mayor have been at odds over several items, including the creation of a dual city clerk/administrator position, of which all three readings were vetoed by Brown, claiming a conflict of interest for Councilman Don Benedict, whose wife, Brenda, is the deputy city clerk and son, Michael, is a city employee. The vetoes were then overridden before a temporary injunction put in place by an Iowa District Court judge halted the implementation of the position. In that lawsuit against the city and other matters, Brown has retained former city attorney Clint Fichter for legal counsel. But, Councilman Don Benedict says Brown would be violating city ordinance chapter 15 if he is utilizing Fichter for guidance on city business, which the council had previously hired City Attorney Bri Sorensen to provide.
"Any city legal matters are suppose to go to the city attorney and you continue to disregard the governing body's choices," said Benedict. "We approved a city attorney and if you had issue, you could have talked to any of the council or the city attorney and we could have resolved this. But, now it's come to this."
The Iowa Public Information Board also recently rejected a complaint made by Brown in which he alleged he had made several public records requests for numerous communications and employee records as part of his investigation but claimed the fees presented by the city to procure the information should be waived since he was requesting them in his official capacity as mayor. However, Councilman Justin Shirley believes the city shouldn't be wasting its employees' time on a matter that no other city officials know anything about.
"You continue to make demands to city staff for things to do with this investigation and no one knows what it is," he said. "Why would we be wasting the hours of our city staff when there are a ton of other things to do--everyone knows in this room that there's a lot to get done in this city--and you're investigation is taking up a ton of their time and nobody knows why."
Sorensen says she has attempted to reach out to Fichter regarding details of Brown's investigation but has yet to hear back. Thus, the council also unanimously approved waiting for that additional context before the city clerk's office complies with the mayor's request for information. Sorensen added that the council is obligated to ensure that city business is being conducted appropriately.
"If you (Brown) have some suspicion of wrongdoing or some other allegation of wrongdoing that you are investigating, it is necessary for the council to understand that, know it, and stop it if that is in fact happening," said Sorensen. "But, the cloak and dagger, shadow allegations that never really come to light but are asserted blanketly, are not helpful to continuing on with city business."
Per city documents, the information requested by Brown included several city council and employee communications dating back to 2019. In June, the council also unanimously approved a vote of no confidence in the mayor and a motion asking for his voluntary resignation. The move came after a series of events regarding the city administrator/clerk position, actions with the city clerks that resulted in councilwoman Ann Travis taking over temporarily as the city manager, and altering agendas from the council's request. During the public comment period, Sidney resident Martha Brown noted that the lack of information sharing with the council could be due to a lack of trust between the mayor and the council.
"If you had a group of people that had asked for your resignation more than one time, would you trust them or go to them," she questioned. "If you had a city attorney that was also helping the council to ask the mayor to leave, would you trust the city attorney?"
In other business, the council...
--Approved work orders with Ulteig for $6,000 to explore options for weather proofing the city's wells and $15,000 for finding backup power options for the city wells.
--Approved disposing of a number of city-owned properties including 306 Filmore, 106 Main, and 201 Webster.
--Approved pay request no. 2 for the Clay Street Paving Reconstruction Project from Oldcastle Materials Midwest for $133,457,30
--Approved an updated cost from Hodges Construction for concrete work at the Sidney Fire Station for $48,950.
--Approved a contribution of just over $8,200 to help replace the alerting system for the city's warning siren.
--Discussed the possibility of Franchise Fees with Mid-American Energy and Black Hills.