(Sidney) -- After a period of multiple heavy rainfalls, the city of Sidney has taken steps to address a storm sewer issue using COVID-19 relief dollars.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Sidney City Council discussed and approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to address a storm sewer issue on Douglas Street. Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News persistent heavy rainfall over the past couple months, has exposed an issue on a specific part of Douglas Street on the South side of Sidney involving a steep incline.
"The water comes down that steep, one-block incline, and it is going too fast and it's too much to collected by the curb and gutter along the corner of Douglas and Nebraska," Johnson said. "What happens is, the water goes over the curb and runs down towards West Street, and West Street doesn't connect to Douglas, Douglas just turns right. If it were to continue it would meet up with West Street but that's not the case."
Johnson says the water has gone over the curb enough times now to begin causing problems for land owners.
"Really it has caused some destruction there for the property owners at the bottom of the hill on West Street," Johnson said. "So we were approached by those property owners a few weeks ago regarding this issue. We had had a few heavy rains, and this was a frequent issues experienced by them."
With the use of the American Rescue Plan funds for the infrastructure project, Johnson says the city can now pursue a few different options.
"There are various options, we don't know exactly which option we're going to do," Johnson said. "But we'll come up with an infrastructure solution so that we do not have that unnecessary and destructive run off going off into the downhill property owner's land."
In a previous meeting, Johnson said City Engineer Steve Perry had brought forth one solution to install an 18-inch storm sewer drain that would carry the water more efficiently during heavy rainfall.
Johnson says the city will continue to explore all potential options to fix the problem.