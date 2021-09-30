(Sidney) -- The Sidney council continues to take steps to getting an ambulance repaired for first responders.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Sidney City Council heard from Fire Chief Craig Marshall on an update for repairs to a 2011 ambulance. Previously, the council had determined to go with repairing the ambulance rather than purchasing a new one, and Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News they have found an opportunity to perform the repairs.
"Luckily we were able to find a place in Red Oak able to complete the job, so we're looking forward to starting work," Johnson said. "It's estimated to be around $21,000 work, but it's necessary to get that ambulance back online so that it can get back on the road."
Johnson says the repairs are significant enough that it will likely involve the removal of the cab itself, and he adds it had been difficult finding someone capable of performing the maintenance.
Despite being down an ambulance, Johnson says emergency responders won't see a reduction in their abilities.
"However, our EMS services won't be disturbed too much, as I've said before, we have a significant amount of professionals and a significant amount of experience in the department that will be able to make do," Johnson said. "Obviously we have equipment from township as well as mutual aid options from surrounding towns."
Johnson says the city had fallen off in purchasing ambulances in regular intervals, hence the wear and tear of the vehicle catching up to them.
"Being a smaller city, a lot of our ambulances are used at a high mileage right now, and we've kind of gotten off the program of purchasing ambulances at a regular interval, while you may save some money by purchasing a used vehicle or keeping one for a while, you run the risk of needing more repairs," Johnson said. "We're very lucky, we have a lot of competent people in town that are usually able to handle the minor repairs and the minor fixes for wear and tear."
Johnson says a timetable for the repairs is still somewhat up in the air, but the city looks to get the repairs done as quickly as possible.
"Obviously the sooner that we can start work, the sooner that we can complete the work," Johnson said. "But as everybody's experiencing in a variety of industries, there are supply chain issues, there are slow downs for parts for different things, so we'll be waiting to see for sure."
An exact timeframe for the return of the ambulance to the line of duty is still to be determined.