(Sidney) -- The city of Sidney has begun the process of filling a newly created council vacancy.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council discussed and approved moving forward with an appointment for a vacancy recently created on the council. Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the vacancy comes after one council member filed immediate resignation at a previous meeting.
"Council member Lou Ann Kyle has resigned, leaving us with a council of four," Johnson said. "So we would be looking to fill her vacancy until such a time that we are able to have a special election to determine her replacement."
Johnson says Kyle had filed for resignation at the October 11th meeting, effective immediately following the adjournment of the meeting. Until the city can hold a special election, Johnson is calling on those who feel they could make an impact serving on the council.
"I encourage people who are interested and think they can make an impact on city council to apply at city hall, to let us know they would take an appointment," Johnson said. "The council would move forward with voting and making that decision soon."
However, the vacancy comes at an awkward time, with this year's general elections less than a week away. Johnson says this has created a somewhat fluid timeline regarding when they will hold a special election.
"I know the Auditor's Office has their hands full with the city and school elections happening on November 2nd, so we will need to work with them to get one done in a timely manner," Johnson said. "But I'm unsure of an exact date as to when it would occur."
Those wishing to file for the appointment can do so by visiting the Sidney City Hall.
The council will discuss and take a formal vote on the appointment at their regularly scheduled meeting on November 8th.