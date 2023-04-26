(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials have overridden a veto of the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Meeting in special session Wednesday night, the Sidney City Council unanimously approved overriding Mayor Ken Brown's veto of the council's initial approval of the fiscal '24 budget, which begins July 1. Additionally, the council also unanimously re-approved the upcoming budget. In a letter to the city earlier this month, Brown listed items such as the budget being "irresponsible and unsustainable," citing deficits and disagreeing with the proposed uptick in property tax and debt service levy rates. However, Councilwoman Ann Travis says the council is within its legal boundaries to overrule the mayor's veto.
"Under code of Iowa 380-6, it's definitely allowed for a city council to override a veto," said Travis. "If the Mayor vetoes an ordinance, amendment, or resolution and the council re-passes the measure after the Mayor's veto, a resolution becomes effective upon re-passage."
Per city documents, the total tax levy rate for fiscal year 2024 would be roughly $22.66 per thousand dollars valuation, which includes an over $9.02 per thousand debt service levy and an approximately $13.99 per thousand property tax rate -- a roughly $0.48 increase from the current fiscal year. City officials say the increase is primarily due to a rise in insurance and liability coverage, along with the debt service levy increasing to assist in paying for extensive street repairs on Filmore, Main, or Maple Streets.
On top of expressing confidence in the fiscal '24 budget, Councilman Don Benedict wishes the disputes over the budget could have been handled differently.
"After reviewing the budget and the response by the city clerk to the Mayor's veto, I'm fully confident in resolution 2023-09," said Benedict. "Unfortantely, I don't know that the Mayor understood it and it's just unfortunate that it had to come to a veto and I wish (Brown) would have used other means."
In the letter to the city, Brown also stated there was "inadequate" input from the council and mayor on the budget. However, city officials countered, saying budget discussions were held at seven public meetings with the council. In addition, city officials say expenditures are typically estimated higher in hopes of avoiding budget amendments later in the year due to unforeseen expenses.
Moving forward with future budgets, Travis also suggested City Clerk Elease Cowles go through a section-by-section review of the budget with the council and mayor later this fall.
"I think it's important that the city council always knows the methodology of budgeting, and I recommend that we start in September and do one section of the budget and have the clerk explain to us that section," she said. "It should take under 10 minutes, and I just think that is something we should have."
Council members also faced a time crunch needing to have the fiscal year 2024 budget certified by Sunday to comply with state regulations. In an immediately following second special meeting, the council approved the hiring of Harley Spurlock and Eve Brumbaugh as assistant pool managers and set their wages at $15.25 and $15 per hour, respectively. The council also accepted the bid from All-American Landscaping for over $6,300 for landscaping work at the Gazebo Park. Brown was not present for either of the special meetings.