(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials have overridden the mayor's veto of establishing a new leadership position in the city.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council, by a 4-0 vote, approved overriding Mayor Ken Brown's veto of an ordinance to establish a dual city administrator and clerk position. The council had approved the third and final reading of the ordinance at its June 26 meeting, which would replace the current setup of Brown serving as the acting city administrator. Previously, the council has asked Brown to step down from some duties as acting administrator and unanimously approved a motion of no confidence in the mayor requesting a voluntary resignation last month. Councilman Don Benedict says the position is to provide an individual to oversee the city staff and projects full-time and provide a point of contact regarding city business.
"Most mayors have a full-time job outside of city government and the city needs someone at city hall who is easily accessible to the public, city officials, and staff," said Benedict. "In order to avoid confusion and lack of follow through, we need a point of contact for the city attorney, engineers, contractors, and project managers for grants and so on."
Benedict also pointed to the city's three different mayors in the past six years and believes the new position will provide more consistency. However, Brown has continuously stated that Benedict has a conflict of interest on the matter and should have abstained from all votes and discussions on the ordinance due to his wife, Brenda Benedict, who currently is the deputy clerk, and under the proposed ordinance, would respond to the council in the absence of the clerk-administrator individual.
"There is no doubt that Don Benedict has a conflict of interest regarding anything affecting our employees--half of our employees are his immediate family," said Brown. "The city is not a family business or a dictatorship--we work for the public."
Due to Benedict being part of a 3-0 vote on the first reading and believing there is a conflict of interest, Brown says the ordinance is invalid, and the city must restart the process. In a statement, Brown says Benedict led the charge to establish the regulation to "change the working conditions" of his wife since Brown was seeking to "hold her accountable for her job performance" under the city's managerial structure.
However, Benedict also countered, saying talks of establishing the dual position date back to January 2021, before his time on the council. Additionally, Councilman Justin Shirley says the city's "chain of command" does not include the council having direct authority over the deputy clerk.
"This council has no supervisory powers over the deputy clerk--it goes through the city clerk and then the deputy clerk," he said. "So, there is a degree of separation between council and Mr. Benedict's wife that (Brown) continuously accuses as a conflict of interest."
Benedict also believes there has been misinformation about the position and that a "conflict of interest" for him in the matter has yet to be proven. Earlier in the meeting, Councilwoman Anne Travis stated that Brown is not adequately managing the city, such as the re-pavement project on Clay Street.
"You're our manager and you have not managed that messy fiasco that's taking place on Clay Street," said Travis. "You have to stand up for our city and you can't just say 'I called' and do nothing. You're not doing your job, I'm sorry."
Following discussion, the council also approved posting an advertisement for the city clerk-administrator position until July 28, hoping to interview candidates the week of August 7. In related business, the council also authorized the city clerk to comply with a public records request from Don Benedict on email correspondence involving Mayor Brown, seeking guidance from the Iowa Board of Ethics on a potential conflict of interest in former City Attorney Clint Fichter representing Brown personally, and instructed City Attorney Bri Sorensen to meet with City Clerk Elease Cowles on the possible man-hours to comply with an "official information request" from Brown asking for information dating back to 2018.
In other business, the council...
--Approved pay request no. 1 to Omni Engineering for $21,571.30 for paving reconstruction on Clay Street.
--Approved using Banyon Date for an online internet pay module for $195 per year to offer free credit or debit card purchases to the city.
--Approved an engagement letter with Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn and Co. P.C. as the city accountants.
--Approved a resolution establishing a camera policy for city buildings.