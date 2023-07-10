Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Lots of sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.