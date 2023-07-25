(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials plan to move forward on multiple proposed property sales.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council opened sealed bids and, by a 4-0 vote, approved moving forward in the process of the sale of two city-owned properties, including 106 Main Street and 306 Filmore Street, and, by a 3-1 vote, 201 Webster Street all to Hess Properties, LLC of Pacific Junction. Sidney Mayor Ken Brown says they had received two bids on 106 Main, with Hess Properties' proposal coming in at $1,550 to clean up the property and build a new home.
"It's $1,550 dollars to remove the trailer home, build a new single-family home, and sell the house," Brown explained. "Timeframe, they look to remove (the trailer) within 45 days and then it'd be around six months for the new house."
The property also received a second bid from Anthony Logan for $2,400 to remove the trailer from the property and build a storage shed within a year. But, Councilman Justin Shirley noted he would like to see the city try and expand its tax base with the single-family home.
Meanwhile, Brown says Hess Properties was the lone bidder on 201 Webster for over $1,100 to gut, remodel, and sell the current house. However, Councilwoman Anne Travis, who cast the lone dissenting vote, expressed some concern over whether a remodel would be possible due to the structure recently being deemed 'unliveable.' City Attorney Bri Sorensen says the agreement would be retracted if the bidder can't follow through on its proposal.
"Typically the contract would say that they have 'x' number of days based on their offer to do what they're going to do," she said. "If it turns out that they're not able to do that or if they don't comply with that contractual obligation then the title would not transfer to the buyer."
Meanwhile, the council received two bids on 306 Filmore, including $1,525 from Nicholas Benedict and $3,550 from Hess Properties, both to clean up the property along with gutting, remodeling, and selling the home. Before making the motion to move forward with the Hess Properties proposal, Councilman Kenneth Myers says it would be good to have some accountability measures in place to make sure they get quality remodeled homes in the community.
"We're about to put three houses in their hands," said Myers. "So, I think it would be a good idea we have something to check and make sure these houses that are flipped in six months are adequately done."
Brown says they could have a building inspector review the homes after completion. The council had also sought bids for 503 Webster and 1003 Cass Street. However, they received no offers on the two properties. Sorensen added that a public hearing on the proposed sales would be needed before the council officially approves the sales. Myers noted the time before a public hearing would also allow them to learn more about Hess Properties.
In other business, the council...
--Approved an amendment to the MidAmerican Electric Vehicle Site Host Agreement regarding the state's excise tax, which is Iowa's new electric vehicle fuel tax which applies a 2.6 cent tax per kilowatt-hour of electricity dispensed into a an EV battery on the owner of charging stations.
--Approved Windstream's project proposal to bore fiber optic lines along Foote Street from Main Street to Maple Street.
--Approved the bid from Hodges Construction for $44,800 for concrete apron repairs at the city fire station.
--Approved a street closure for September 16 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. in front of Westside Bar and Grill for a wedding reception.