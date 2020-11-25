(Sidney) -- When it comes to addressing issues in the community, Sidney officials are considering playing zone defense.
During Monday night's Sidney City Council meeting, Councilwoman Anne Travis suggested dividing the community into zones in order for each council member to enforce regulations or check in on constituents. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson says Travis' idea is similar to procedures used in Malvern.
"The city would be divided into five separate districts, or groups," said Johnson. "And, just to clarify, I want to be 100% clear on this, this would not change how council people are elected, or anything like this. It's more or less informal districts that a council member would be in charge of, or not necessarily be in charge of, but be aware of issues, drive around, talk to more people in that district. It wouldn't necessarily be a district that they live in."
Johnson says the council will investigate how best to divide the community. The mayor says he's excited by the proposal.
"It seems like a great idea," he said, "to have council person be sort of a liaison, or better connection to city council, and also have more specific knowledge of specific issues going on in those areas of the community."
In addition, Johnson says the zone concept would improve communications with local residents.
"Our goal as a city council really is to work with the people, be close to the issues, so that we can identify issues, and rectifying them as soon as we can," said Johnson. "And, this really allows to use our time and energy in a more focused way."
Johnson says public comments are welcome on the proposal. More discussion is expected at future council meetings. You can hear the full interview with Peter Johnson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.