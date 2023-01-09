(Sidney) -- Officials working to restore and preserve the cemetery in Sidney are hoping the city can chip in some extra funds to assist in their restoration efforts.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council received an update and an informal funding request from Cemetery Board of Trustees Member Sheryl Sanders. Since the board's current members were appointed in 2016, Sanders says the restoration effort has repaired nearly 600 headstones and raised roughly $3,000 a year through public donations. She says much of the progress in headstone repairs was thanks to a contractor willing to do the work for approximately $50 a stone. However, Sanders says he has since retired, leaving a wider range of repair costs depending on the size of the headstone.
"We have secured another person and she's called a preservationist -- she doesn't call herself a contractor like he did -- and she takes great care in going about each stone the way it should be done," said Sanders. "She does an excellent job and she reports with a big rundown of everything she did and it's documented perfectly. However, her repairs range from $80 to about $400 a piece."
Sanders says they would likely only be able to average 12 headstone repairs at the new cost each year based on the donations they receive, with repairs ranging from restoring older stones to keeping up with any damage from lawnmowers. Since 2017, the board has been able to replace nearly 100 each year. She adds they also usually have to have a significant amount of money set aside before a contractor or restorationist would come to perform the work.
"We can't really get somebody to come for $300 or $400, we have to have between $2,000 or $3,000 to make them even come and do the work because they're all traveling," Sanders explained. "We are still looking at some other options, but we haven't found anybody yet that could be cheaper, and I don't think we're going to find anyone in the ballpark that Bob did them, because he did for $50 a piece on average. That's just not going to happen."
Thus she says the board is asking for an annual budget from the city for their restoration efforts. Additionally, Sanders says cemetery upkeep is typically one of the first items that new or possible residents would assess in the community.
"We all know and I think we all feel that sometimes when you go into a city, you look at their Main Street, you look at how the lawns and properties look, and they also look at the cemetery," she said. "They might think, 'you know, if you don't care about the cemetery, maybe you don't care about the people who live here either."
Sanders added the city had also previously funneled through a one-time $10,000 grant to the board. While saying that amount would be great to receive every year, she says any amount the city could provide would greatly assist in continued renovation and repair efforts at the cemetery.
In other business, the board...
--Approved awarding the contract for the Clay Street Paving Reconstruction Project to Oldcastle Materials Midwest Company for over $207,000.
--Approved to fill a council vacancy left by the resignation of Councilman Drew Lemaster by appointment.
--Approved the disposal of city owned property including the old well field to the adjoining property owners.
--Approved resolutions for city depositories, IRS mileage reimbursements, authorizing the city clerk to pay all regular and necessary expenses, and a cash and change drawer policy.
--Discussed a request for proposal for a new city engineer.
--Approved the distribution of over 100 hard copies of a city newsletter throughout the community.
--Discussed nuisance abatements with Darol Hankins at 612 Main Street and Irene Newquist at 603 Ohio Street.