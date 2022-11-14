(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials received an update on the status of multiple nuisance properties in the community.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council heard from City Attorney Bri Sorenson on a trio of properties currently in a nuisance abatement process. The first property discussed was 209 Webster, owned by Autumn Greenwood, whose brother Bill was also present for the discussion. Sorenson says the property has accumulated several vehicles currently being deemed as "junk vehicles" per city code. A court order has been granted to remove the vehicles if the council wishes to proceed. However, with recent clarifications and documentation, including registrations for most of the vehicles provided by the Greenwoods, Sorenson suggested another alternative.
"I think it would be within the council's prerogative to request a demonstration that the vehicles run," she suggested. "That they are being used, and that they are operable and not junk vehicles in the sense of the definition within the code. "
Sorenson says the court order was granted after the Greenwoods failed to appear at a continued hearing defending claims made at an initial hearing -- to which the Greenwoods noted there was a misunderstanding they would need to appear again before the court. Bill Greenwood says one vehicle currently is inoperable, while another still lacks a registration.
"The one in the shed because it's an ongoing project, the '47, and it'll be years before that one runs because it's a restoration," said Greenwood. "Then the Mustang doesn't have registration because that's my nephew's car and we bought it for him to fix it, rebuild it, or whatever, and by the time he graduates next year it'll be already for him to have his first car."
Councilman Don Benedict agreed to meet with the Greenwoods at the property to demonstrate the vehicles' capabilities.
The second property was 1108 Fillmore Street, owned by Michael Morgan. Sorenson says a similar procedural issue led to a court order after an initial hearing was continued, and Morgan had no representation at the follow-up hearing a week later. Instead of vehicles, Sorenson says she received photos from city hall showing inadequate progress in cleaning up various items around the property.
"There was a trailer full of what appeared to be miscellaneous junk, the back of a pickup he's referred to his full of stuff and it looks like the cab is pretty well full as well," said Sorenson. "There's quite a bit of stuff still staggered throughout the property."
Sorenson says the order would require Morgan to remove the items in question from his property, or the city could enter the property and remove it. However, Sorenson also suggested the city meet with Morgan to identify items he needs to remove, which Benedict says he could do. The council tabled any formal action on the two court orders at least until its next regular meeting on November 28th after receiving an update on the progress.
Finally, the council also got an update on 702 Clay Street, owned by Brandee and Ralph Blackey. While significant progress has been made on large weeds around their garden area, Sorenson says piles of brick and lumber are still somewhat scattered across the yard. While acknowledging he has yet to be able to use all the materials, Ralph Blackey says he intends to use the building supplies for an assortment of projects.
"A garden shed over in the corner in the garden, we have the chicken coop that we're working on, and we have our dog house that we're working on," said Blackey. "Primarily since COVID-19 hit, it set me back a few years. (Brandee) was working with the school and kind of lost her time and money has gone through the roof as far as lumber and materials."
However, he says a project timeline is still up in the air due to the time of year and supplies. Sorenson says the issue with the city would likely be alleviated if significant progress is made before a rescheduled hearing on November 30th. Councilwoman Anne Travis suggested that simply having the piles more organized would also likely reduce any nuisance issues.
In other business, the council...
--Received an update on multiple abandoned properties including 106 and 510 Main Street, 306 Fillmore, 1003 and 909 Cass Street, 201 and 205 Webster, and 1211 Illinois Street.
--Approved a resolution designating local option sales tax community betterment funds.
--Approved a resolution setting times for funerals and rates for the Sidney Cemetery.
--Approved an employee insurance renewal for employees with family members with Wellmark and tabled an insurance opt-out option for all employees.
--Approved a lagoon land rent bid to Chris Clark for $75 per acre a year for five years.
--Approved the Park Board's recommendation for the location of concrete slabs at the new Gazebo Park.
--Approved holding one meeting in December on the 19th.