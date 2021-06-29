(Sidney) -- It will be a while before Sidney's new water system goes online.
Sidney's City Council heard an update on the long-running improvement project at its regular meeting Monday evening. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News contractors recently erected the city's new water tower, which is being painted white. But, Johnson says that part of the project is not finished.
"Now, it's not completed yet," said Johnson. "But, it should be ready to go. It's on schedule and on time. We're looking about a month out to start new water service in Sidney, through the new wells, through the new water treatment center, and using the new tower all at once."
Though the city has received one bid for demolishing the existing, century-old tower, Johnson says no action has been taken. The mayor says the council continues to explore options for preserving a portion of the old tower and tank.
"One organization in town was looking at a way to maintain the tank," he said. "Another option is also to leave the current concrete foundation of the water tower intact, so that would negate some of the costs of the bid."
Another option proposed by Councilwoman Anne Travis involves keeping the old tower's memory alive by placing a photo board with historical information near the existing structure's site.
"This would be a photo board that would be outside," said Johnson, "and it would be a permanent installation out where the water tower once stood, that shows those pictures, and tells that story. The important thing is the story, and what that means for the people of Sidney. We want to make sure that the water tower and those stories are properly memorialized."
In addition to the water tower work, workers continue to test the transmission lines erected as another portion of the improvement project. Though water has been run through the new pipes, Johnson says it's not ready for consumption.
"The tests haven't been where we want them," he said. "Again, this is drinking water, so we have the higher standards for it. But, upon flushing it a few more times, we don't see anymore issues. We're going to test again today (Tuesday). It's one of those tests that you've got to test it again the next day as well. So, those piping tests will be completed this week between the wells and the water treatment center. Then, we'll be testing the transmission mains between the water treatment center in town, as well."
Johnson expects the entire project to be completed before the end date of December 31st.