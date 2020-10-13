(Sidney) -- Sidney officials are reviewing bids for the city's water tower.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council opened four bids for construction of the 150,000-gallon elevated tank to be erected 50 feet to the north of the existing century-old structure at the Sidney Rodeo Grounds. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News he was pleased with the bidletting results.
"We have four bids," said Johnson. "Luckily, two of them are in the ballpark of what we budgeted for. One was under budget. But, we did not select a bid, but we are considering those two. Those are currently being reviewed by the city engineer to make sure that all the t's are crossed, and the i's are dotted with what is required of our water tower. But, we're excited to move forward. We're still moving forward on time, and on budget."
Of the four bids received, Gerard Tank and Steel of Concordia, Kansas had the lowest bid, with $798,300. Maguire Iron, Inc. of Sioux Falls' bid totaling $853,000 was the second lowest. Also bidding were Caldwell Tanks of Louisville, Kentucky, with $1,087,000, and Phoenix Fabrication and Erectors of Avon, Indiana, with $1,295,055. Johnson says the council is expected to approve one of the bids at its next regular meeting October 26th. Plans call for the new tower to be constructed during the winter months, with completion targeted before the 2021 Sidney Rodeo next summer.