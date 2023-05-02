(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials reviewed several proposed street projects in the community.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the Sidney City Council met with Evan Wickersham with JEO Consulting primarily regarding three proposed projects, including sections of Filmore, Main, and Maple Streets. Wickersham informed the council that they had received the previous engineer's survey of the project and met with Mayor Ken Brown to review the scope of work and re-did cost estimates for the respective projects. Regarding Filmore, which council members said is their first priority, Wickersham said the price would range between $2.7 and $2.9 million depending on whether they used new asphalt or concrete on a "full-depth replacement" from Indiana Street to just east of Walnut Street.
"That's taking out the entire street and putting in an entire new street, and new sidewalks through the whole stretch with ADA ramps," said Wickersham. "At intersections, we'd remove to the back of the return which is at the back of the 'radius' and replace up to that point. Also, at all drives, we would replace to sort of the same point or 10 feet back from the back of the curb just so we have a new drive to tie in with the street."
He adds they would also likely replace all of the older storm sewer inlets and piping. Wickersham says while the concrete option is more expensive, it typically has a much longer life span.
Meanwhile, Wickersham outlined two options for Main Street running from the south city limits to Clay Street, including a roughly $1.1 million "mill and overlay" proposal.
"That mill and overlay project would include some full-depth patching -- we estimated about 10% of the project area would need full-depth patching -- and we had limited curb and gutter replacement and we estimated about 5% of the project for that," Wickersham explained. "We would do the mill and overlay to the back of the returns at side streets and we would do new concrete drive lug outs at every concrete drive and not complete sidewalk replacement, just ADA ramps at intersections."
He says the council could also go with a full-depth replacement ranging from $3.2 to $3.5 million, depending on their choice between asphalt or concrete for the new surface. Wickersham says the city could get 15-to-20 years out of a mill and overlay project but also recommended having core samples taken to ensure there is an adequate base under the street.
Finally, for the longest proposed project, Wickersham says they were under the impression the city was hoping for a full-depth replacement along Maple Street from the south end of town to Cherry Street. He says that the project would run between $5.6 and $6 million due to the length of the stretch of road.
"We looked at replacing all the existing sidewalks along that stretch, new ADA ramps, new intersection returns, drive lug outs, storm sewer inlets, and new pipe from the storm sewer inlet to the storm sewer main," he said. "The storm sewer trunk line would remain in place, but on this one, we did have replacing all of the water and all of the sanitary sewer."
Given the substantial figures to repair or replace the roads, Councilwoman Anne Travis proposed seeking out grants to assist in funding the projects. But, Wickersham says his group would need a little more time to determine just how much funding might be available to the city.
"There are grants out there, but as far as determining what the right scope is for what grants, we need to dig into that a little deeper," said Wickersham. "We have some grant folks on staff for when we determine what projects are what whether we're doing mill and overlay or full depth replacement, then I can give that information to them and they can search for the best opportunity there."
Wickersham says he plans to coordinate with his grant staff and the council to set up a special workshop meeting to explore funding opportunities.