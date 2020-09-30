(Sidney) -- Sidney officials are applying for financial assistance to cover some of the expenses incurred by COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the Sidney City Council approved a resolution seeking reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the city seeks $24,000 from money provided through the CARES Act to cover the costs of protecting public safety officials--such as law enforcement and firefighters--from coronavirus during calls.
"When COVID hit," said Johnson, "we worked together with our fire department, with our county sheriff--that is who we share our public safety contract with--to make sure we had proper PPE, that we had other proper procedures in place to respond to calls with potential positive COVID cases. Now, we were doing this back in February and March to prepare, and luckily, we haven't had many calls with an active COVID case."
Still, Johnson says the city incurred additional expenses from the purchase of personal protective equipment for personnel.
"We did incur the expense of making sure that our guys would be prepared, and be safe if they were out on a call with a positive COVID case," he said, "if they were responding to an accident with a positive COVID case, to make sure they were protected, make sure they would have gowns, masks, gloves. So, we incurred a significant expense. And, that's what's really reimbursed with this CARES Act is the public safety component of that expense."
However, the mayor says other COVID-19-related costs were covered under the city's budget. In other business, the council approved a change order for work on a new water well associated with the city's water infrastructure improvement project. Johnson says an extension of the project's completion date was necessary because of COVID-19's impact on contractors. Originally slated for completion today (Wednesday), Johnson says the water well's completion deadline has now been pushed back to February.